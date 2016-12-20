Kadin Mignery, 2, plays on the front porch of his home in St. Joseph, Missouri. Within 15 blocks of his house, at least 120 small children have been poisoned since 2010, making the neighborhood among the most toxic in Missouri, Reuters found as part...more

Kadin Mignery, 2, plays on the front porch of his home in St. Joseph, Missouri. Within 15 blocks of his house, at least 120 small children have been poisoned since 2010, making the neighborhood among the most toxic in Missouri, Reuters found as part of an analysis of childhood lead testing results across the country. In St. Joseph, even a local pediatrician's children were poisoned. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis

