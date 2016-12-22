Edition:
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight-meter-tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot 'TRX03' (C) performs with other robots at the company's studio in Tokorozawa, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5,000-year-old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Members of the media are seen reflected on a door window as President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A man wounded in a bomb attack in Kokjali receives treatment at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian girl Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Penelope Patterson, who was assigned female at birth and now identifies as a boy, does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Republican State Senator Norman Sanderson holds his head while fellow Republican Senator Andrew Brock (R) looks during a failed attempt to repeal the controversial HB2 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher aide with Down syndrome, plays with students with Down syndrome in a school at the Right to Live Society, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Workers smile under an ice sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event in which animals receive special food gifts at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A building that was the site of clashes between Jordanian police and Islamist militant gunmen seen in the village of Garifla, in Karak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Dragon Sign kung fu master Wong Yiu-kau, in a black body-hugging motion-capture suit with 99 markers, performs during a recording for the Hong Kong Martial Arts Living Archive at City University in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Plinio David de Nes Filho (R), new president of Brazil's Chapecoense, receives the champion trophy of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana from Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL at the 2017 Copa Libertadores draw in Luque, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a memorial ceremony held for Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while delivering a speech in an Ankara art gallery on December 19, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
An Afghan man removes burnt items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament which was attacked by Taliban last night in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, following an attack by a truck which plowed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
A German Armed forces, Bundeswehr soldier, looks out from a Christmas market booth selling punch at Camp Marmal in Masar-i-Scharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gregor Fischer/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Actor Roy Hudd, who plays the pantomime dame role of Mother Goose, prepares in his dressing room before a performance of "Mother Goose" at Wilton's Music Hall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
A winter swimmer dives at the Houhai area as blue sky returns after winds dispelled dangerously high levels of air pollution in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
