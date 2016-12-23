Editor's choice
A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Penelope Ghartey, 9, who was assigned female at birth but now identifies as a boy, does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Journalists listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man wounded in a bomb attack in Kokjali, receives treatment at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A dancer performs on a tree in temperatures below minus 37 degrees Celsius (minus 34.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mohe, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Hunters Chiaki Kodama (R) and Aoi Fukuno drag a deer that Kodama shot through a forest outside Oi, Fukui Prefecture, Japan REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A lioness opens up Christmas presents in her enclosure in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer
Maltese troops survey a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at Malta Airport. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant stands outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, reacts during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rescue workers try to put out a fire after a natural gas pipeline explosion in Beijing, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Workers take photos through the turnstiles at the 96th Street Station during a preview event for the Second Avenue subway line in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Two airliners pass in the sky above Malta as the drama of a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 is played out on the runway beneath at Malta Airport. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit-Lupi
Relatives and friends accompany the coffin of a victim of an explosion at a popular fireworks market on Mexico City's outskirts, in Tultepec. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An Afghan man removes the burning items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament which was attacked by Taliban last night in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a memorial ceremony held for Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while delivering a speech in an Ankara art gallery on December 19, in Moscow, Russia....more
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Men attend Sunday service at a makeshift, tin-roofed church in Youtong village, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Czech Republic's tennis player Petra Kvitova reacts during a news conference after she was injured on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder in her home, damaging all the fingers on her playing hand, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A police officer holds shoes recovered from the wreckage of a bus that crashed into a semi-trailer, which resulted in multiple fatalities in Calajahuira on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Actor Roy Hudd, who plays the pantomime dame role of Mother Goose, prepares in his dressing room before a performance of "Mother Goose" at Wilton's Music Hall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Ferris wheel stands in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
