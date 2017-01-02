Editor's Choice
People look at a burned vehicle at the site of car bomb attack in a busy square at Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five...more
A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Somali policemen look at the wreckage of a destroyed car at the scene of a suicide attack at a checkpoint outside the main base of an African Union peacekeeping force in the Somali capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
An African migrant stands on top of a border fence as Spanish police stand guard below during a failed attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/Jose Antonio Sempere
Rebel fighters dig a trench on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
A monkey balloon is seen during the 16th Solar Balloon Festival in Envigado, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A woman walks her dog through a snow-covered park in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Newly recruited Houthi fighters parade before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man skates on the frozen Doubs river at the Swiss - French border in Les Brenets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Revellers enjoy New Year's Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Hats and musical instruments lie in the street before the New Year's Day parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man paddles his canoe during sunrise at Sanur Beach in Denpasar, Bali Island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara
Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus as he leads a mass on New Year's Day at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, pushes a man in a wheelchair at Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on New Year's day in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year 2016
Our top photos from the past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.