People look at a burned vehicle at the site of car bomb attack in a busy square at Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A man rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Somali policemen look at the wreckage of a destroyed car at the scene of a suicide attack at a checkpoint outside the main base of an African Union peacekeeping force in the Somali capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
An African migrant stands on top of a border fence as Spanish police stand guard below during a failed attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/Jose Antonio Sempere

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Rebel fighters dig a trench on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A monkey balloon is seen during the 16th Solar Balloon Festival in Envigado, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A woman walks her dog through a snow-covered park in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Newly recruited Houthi fighters parade before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A man skates on the frozen Doubs river at the Swiss - French border in Les Brenets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revellers enjoy New Year's Day on a beach in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Hats and musical instruments lie in the street before the New Year's Day parade in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A man paddles his canoe during sunrise at Sanur Beach in Denpasar, Bali Island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Agung Parameswara

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus as he leads a mass on New Year's Day at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, pushes a man in a wheelchair at Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on New Year's day in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
