Fri Jan 6, 2017 | 9:15am IST

Girls watch a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A boy warms himself around a fire in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival from Guantanamo at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A sailor waves from onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier as they depart on deployment with a strike group consisting of over 7,500 service members from Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A member of the army lies on the floor after collapsing as President Obama speaks during a military full honor review farewell ceremony given in his honor at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces sits in a military vehicle during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built Pyongyang bag factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Xavier se Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha during the third stage of the Dakar rally. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the center of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, appears for her first trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, Japan. Kimura won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori prefecture, northern Japan, with a 74 million yen (633,000 USD) at the fish market's first tuna auction this year. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Fishermen from India who were held captive for crossing territorial waters wave for a selfie by a policeman, after their release, at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A Faraday Future FF 91 electric car is displayed on stage during an unveiling event at CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon kisses a camera during a red carpet rollout during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A boy walks inside a house destroyed by a recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Thai veterinarian Padet Siridumrong (L) treats the wounds of Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, after a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. The hydrotherapy is thought to help her exercise her bicep muscles and help her walk again as she has been refusing to stand on all four legs. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
House Republican leaders Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) (L), Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (2nd R) and Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) (R) laugh after House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) accidentally referred to U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence (2nd L) as "Donald Trump" as they speak to reporters after meeting with the Republican House caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A Club Africain fan reacts during a fight during an international friendly match in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stand in line as they leave Khazer camp to go home, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Austria's Manuel Fettner competes in the 65th four-hills jumping tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Australian Army soldiers assist Indonesian Army personnel during the Junior Officer Combat Instructor Training course conducted by the Australian Army's Combat Training Centre in Tully, Australia. Australian Defence Force

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
French cyclist Robert Marchand, aged 105, reacts after he rode 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour to set a new record at the indoor Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
