Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS
Nisa, 8-year old daughter of police officer Fethi Sekin, who was killed in the Izmir courthouse attack on Thursday, mourns over her father's coffin during a funeral ceremony in Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Hakan Akgun
Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Workers gather ducks to be culled in Latrille, France, after France ordered a massive cull of ducks in three regions most affected by a severe outbreak of bird flu as it tries to contain the virus which has been spreading quickly over the past month....more
A woman throws a mixture of black ash, cement, concrete powder and ordinary dust over newly constructed road tarmac to dry it and fill in the gaps, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor Viola Davis touches her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The dead body of migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, sit on a beach after policemen arrested them in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months...more
Girls watch a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man urges fellow demonstrators to calm down as they vandalise the Government Palace during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A participant wearing Kokoshnik, the Russian traditional headwear, walks out of the water during winter swimming festival in the town of Podolsk, south of Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Luca Aerni of Switzerland falls at the finish line at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Burning cars are seen after an explosion outside a courthouse in Izmir, Turkey. Dogan News Agency (DHA) via REUTERS
A boy warms himself around a fire in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Participants of "Gloecklerlauf" (bell ringers run) wear "Lichterkappen" (light caps) made of paper and wood while ringing bells on their belts during a traditional parade in Gmunden, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man kisses the head of a freed Yemeni detainee after his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A sailor waves from onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier as they depart on deployment with a strike group consisting of over 7,500 service members from Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Catholic faithful prepare to participate on a procession during the "Fiesta de las Palancas" celebration to ask for blessings and abundance during the new year in Panchimalco, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Houthi militant displays his skills during a parade held by newly recruited Houthi fighters before heading to the frontline to fight against government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Demonstrators push over a vehicle of Multimedios TV network during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A flock of birds fly in front of a construction crane at dusk in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
