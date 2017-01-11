Editor's choice
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney General-nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A banner reading: "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree as stranded Syrian refugee children walk through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Zoo employee Daria Cherepanova walks with Mykh, an 8-month-old great gray owl, during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, and for enlightenment and interaction with visitors, in the...more
An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and died during an offensive against Islamic State fighters to take control of Qabasin town, on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of...more
David Bowie fan Clive poses for a photograph near a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A road is covered in mud after a landslide caused by a storm in the village of Volcan, Argentina. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People line up to take a picture with Real Madrid's Christiano Ronaldo before the start of the FIFA Awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS
Vice President-elect Mike Pence, his wife Karen and daughter Charlotte (bottom) arrive on Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighborhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Office lights are on at dusk in the Canary Wharf financial district, London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People warm themselves around a fire inside a shop in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Dogs are pictured in cages at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Infiniti QX50 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Juan Salvatierra of Bolivia rides his KTM during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally from Oruro to Uyuni, Bolivia. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model is been photographed with mobile devices backstage of Vivienne Westwood's catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Audi Q8 concept car is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants cross a bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A kid prepares to build a snowman near the Messeturm in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Pigeons perch on the statue of Greek Independence war hero Georgios Karaiskakis following a rare snowfall, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Two cocks are trained for a fight in a village in Nakhon Sawan province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Residents gather at the ruins of their homes after a fire at a squatter colony in Navotas, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, is illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent truck attack in Israel. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
