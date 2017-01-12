Editor's choice
President-elect Donald Trump calls on reporters during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Senator Tim Kaine listens to testimony by Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington....more
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Somer district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Steve Bannon, senior counselor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump waits for a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts during a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Snow covers the Lebanese village of Baskinta, in the Mount Lebanon Governorate. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and died during an offensive against Islamic State fighters to take control of Qabasin town, on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of...more
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney General-nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Migrants throw snowballs during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A road covered in mud after a landslide caused by a storm in the village of Volcan, Argentina, during the eighth stage from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina of the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
A banner reading: "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree as stranded Syrian refugee children walk through a snowstorm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Zoo employee Daria Cherepanova walks with Mykh, an 8-month-old great gray owl, during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, and for enlightenment and interaction with visitors, in the...more
Giant panda cubs play with decorations during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
David Bowie fan Clive poses for a photograph near a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
President Barack Obama embraces his wife Michelle Obama after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and former secretaries of State Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright (R) attend a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man undergoes an eye examination at a free eye-care camp organized by social workers at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India....more
A full moon rises behind U.S. Border Patrol agent Josh Gehrich as he sits atop a hill while on patrol near Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rescue workers are seen next to people stuck in the Arkham Asylum roller coaster ride at the Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Gold Coast, Australia, in this still image from video. Nine Network/Seven Network/via Reuters TV
Larry the Downing Street cat wears a Union flag collar outside number 10 Downing Street, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena and Venus Williams stand together with Australian Open tennis tournament ballboys and girls during a promotional event at Melbourne Park, Australia. Fiona Hamilton-Tennis Australia/Handout via REUTERS
A tanker battles through heavy seas as it passes Perch Rock lighthouse on the River Mersey at New Brighton, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The statue of Argentina's soccer player Lionel Messi is seen covered after it was vandalized in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
People walk inside a local government compound destroyed by recent Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
