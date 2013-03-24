Editors Choice

Edition:
<p>A Buddhist woman cries for her home that was burned down during the riot in Meikhtila March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR - Tags: RELIGION CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>Pope Francis (L) embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>People hold candles during an event attempting to establish a Guinness World of Record for "Blowing out the most number of candles simultaneously" during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad</p>

<p>Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during third round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller</p>

<p>England's Tom Powell (C) leaps for the ball as he is tackled by Scotland's Michael Fedo during their preliminary match at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A woman dressed as a video game character looks out of the window at the PAX East gaming convention in Boston, Massachusetts March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves during a meeting in Rome March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

<p>Devotees in a state of trance mimic the creatures which are tattooed on their bodies during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province, about 80 km (50 miles) from Bangkok March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Relatives visit graves in the Mahdi Army cemetery in the holy city of Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Snow falls during the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between the U.S. and Costa Rica in Commerce City, Colorado March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

<p>Australia's Lewis Holland (R) and South Africa's Seabelo Senatla fight for the ball during their preliminary match at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Muslim refugees reach out for donations at a makeshift refugee camp at a stadium in Meikhtila March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a cardboard recycling factory in Ecatepec on the outskirts of Mexico City March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama stops to look at the Treasury as he takes a walking tour of the ancient historic and archaeological site of Petra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY The bodies of seven men arranged in chairs are pictured in Uruapan, in the Mexican state of Michoacan, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Nick Compton of England plays a shot during day two of their final cricket test match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Ottawa Senators' Peter Regin (R) is hit onto the boards by Tampa Bay Lightnings' Victor Hedman as Sami Salo skates by during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Ottawa March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

<p>Chinese President Xi Jinping claps during his address to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in Moscow March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

