A woman takes a picture of the sculpture "Ganymede", decorated with a "yarn bomb", on the bank of the Lake Zurich in Zurich, March 28, 2013. Yarn bombing, also known as urban knitting, is a type of graffiti that involves knitted yarn or fibre instead of paint or chalk. The sculpture was created by late Swiss artist Hermann Hubacher in 1952. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann