Editors Choice

Kamrun Nahar mourns in front of a morgue as her husband Shaheed Hossain, 45, an activist of Bangladesh Awami League, died in a clash with Hefajat-e-Islam in Dhaka April 5, 2013. An activist of Bangladesh Awami League was killed and more than ten people were injured as police opened fire during a clash between the activists of Hefajat-e Islam and Bangladesh Awami League in Kamrangirchar area of the capital on the eve of the Islamist party’s long march on Friday. Hefajat-e-Islam, a radical Islamist party, are planning a march on April 6 to demand capital punishment for a group of bloggers, who organised the Shahbagh demonstration, and for the introduction of blasphemy laws, reported local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Palestinian refugee woman does the washing-up during a power cut inside her house in Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip April 5, 2013.Islamist group Hamas on Friday urged a United Nations agency to resume its operations in the Gaza Strip, accusing the world body of over-reacting by shutting down after its headquarters was stormed by demonstrators.REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued a day after the collapse of a residential building in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. At least 39 people were killed and dozens injured after an illegal, half-constructed building collapsed in seconds "like a pack of cards" on the outskirts of India's financial centre Mumbai, officials and witnesses said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Jockey Davy Condon (L, in white) struggles to stay on board Jamsie Hall at the 11th fence in the fourth race of the day of The Topham Steeple Chase at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man operates hoses as firefighters try to put out a fire in Bangkok's Sukhumvit area April 6, 2013. Dozens of houses were destroyed after a fire broke out in the residential area in central Bangkok early Saturday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy sits on a fence with pro-democracy protesters during Friday prayers at a weekly rally on Siteen Road in Sanaa, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro greets during a campaign rally in Caracas April 5, 2013. Maduro said on Friday that Venezuelan authorities have arrested several people suspected of plotting to sabotage one of his campaign rallies before an April 14 election by cutting the power. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Staff arrange artworks submitted by people to the Deutsche Bank Kunsthalle art gallery for contemporary art in Berlin April 5, 2013. The Deutsche Bank Kunsthalle art gallery invited artists and art enthusiasts for free to have the opportunity to exhibit their paintings, work on paper or photographs from April 8 to 9, 2013 and to present it to the public for 24 hours nonstop at the gallery. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An anti-eviction activist cries and screams at Spanish policemen after having been pushed around during an "escrache" (denunciation) protest in Madrid April 5, 2013. Spanish protesters seeking to stop a wave of evictions have resorted to embarrassing politicians at their homes over harsh mortgage laws that have multiplied the pain of a property crash in the recession-hit country. Inspired by Latin American human rights campaigns from the 1990s, the "escraches" - Argentine slang for denunciation - have involved protesters posting flyers and shouting slogans on the doorsteps of a number of politicians over the past fortnight. REUTERS/Susana Vera
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH The dead body of a woman who was was killed with three gunshots to the head is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 21, 2013. San Pedro Sula, the country's second largest city after Tegucigalpa, has a homicide rate of 169 per 100,000 people and was named the world's most violent city for a second year in a row. Lax laws allow civilians to own up to five personal guns. Arms trafficking has flooded the country with nearly 70% illegal firearms. 83.4% of homicides are by firearms, compared to 60% in the United States. Picture taken March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Minnesota Twins batter Chris Parmelee shatters his bat while stroking an RBI single to center field as the Twins get the first of four runs in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin
Illegal migrants from Myanmar stand at the gate of an immigration detention centre in Medan in Indonesia's North Sumatra province April 5, 2013. Eight illegal migrants were killed after a brawl between Buddhist and Muslim asylum seekers from Myanmar, a police official said on Friday. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A pedestrian walks across a rainbow pedestrian crossing painted on Sydney's Oxford street, the city's main gay district April 4, 2013. Officials have ordered the removal of the rainbow pedestrian crossing painted on a street in Sydney's main gay district, setting off fierce debate in a city known for its annual Mardi Gras gay pride event, one of Australia's main tourist draws. Controversy over the crossing, painted in February to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the annual gay festival, is pitting those proud of Sydney's reputation for tolerance, such as gay former tennis star Martina Navratilova, against government officials who say it is a safety hazard. Picture taken April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Monica Briceno makes herself up in her apartment before learning that her eviction has been postponed in Madrid April 5, 2013. Briceno is a 70 year-old separated woman living on a pension of 364.90 euros ($475) and suffering from Alzheimer's disease. She has an advanced cognitive impairment and an eviction from what was her home for the last 40 years could cause an irreparable damage. Clinical studies prove that to remove an Alzheimer patient from her usual place of residence and routines can accelerate the progress of the disease. She's been living in a cheap rental apartment (old rental system) in Madrid since 1974. In 2001, after her legal separation, a judge gave her single tenancy rights. She has always complied with her payment obligations but the homeowner now claims the house for personal use. Authorities have postponed her eviction until the 24th of May, while her unemployed son Christian tries to relocate her through social services to a place where she can be properly taken care off. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Muslims attend a prayer in a mosque in Sofia April 5, 2013. Bulgarians set aside religious and political differences on Friday at the start of three days of prayer, as President Rosen Plevneliev sought to heal rifts following protests over poverty and the deaths of four men who set themselves on fire. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Children play with a pair with binoculars at the Imjingak pavilion near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul April 5, 2013. North Korea's explicit threats this week to strike the United States with nuclear weapons are rhetorical bluster, as the isolated nation does not yet have the means to make good on them, Western officials and security experts say. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Hotel guides walk at a entrance to the BFA Hotel during the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Boao town, Hainan province April 5, 2013. The forum this year will be held from April 6-8. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Palestinian boy selling balls walks past Israeli policemen after Friday prayers outside Jerusalem's Old City April 5, 2013. Israeli police declared an age limit on Friday for Palestinians wanting to enter the Old City, only allowing males above the age of 50 and all females to enter. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Cleveland Indians Mark Reynolds makes his way through a sea of hands in the dugout after he hit a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning of their MLB baseball game in Toronto April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Flags of different countries fly from posts on the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 6, 2012. Argentina, Chile and Bolivia hold the planet's largest reserves of lithium, the world's lightest metal and a key component in batteries used to power a range of technologies from cell phones to laptops to electric cars. Industrial production from countries in this so-called 'lithium triangle' is already high. Chile is the world's leading source of the metal, turning out around 40 percent of global supply, and Argentina is also a significant producer. Output from the Andes may soon rise after Bolivia - the country that holds an estimated 50 percent of the world's lithium reserves - opened its first lithium pilot plant in January. Picture taken November 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Racegoers put on their socks as they leave after the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Workers climb scaffolding as they apply final touches to a large religious statue at a Buddhist temple near Amphawa floating market at Samut Songkhram province March 16, 2013. Little known to foreigners visiting Thailand, the riverside town of Amphawa, just an hour outside of Bangkok, has long been a secret among city-dwelling Thais looking to get away from it all. Home to a quaint floating market quite unlike those advertised in glossy tourist brochures, its canals and river showcase a striking collection of wooden shop houses set against a backdrop of lush green vegetation. It holds a UNESCO World Heritage Award for its main canal. Picture taken March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy, who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, cries in pain as he lies on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. At least 39 people were killed and dozens injured after an illegal, half-constructed building collapsed in seconds "like a pack of cards" on the outskirts of India's financial centre Mumbai, officials and witnesses said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
