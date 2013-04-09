Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 9, 2013

<p>Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (3) walks off the court as the Louisville Cardinals celebrate defeating Michigan to win the NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>Gallery visitor Sarah Taylor is told by museum public affairs officer Andrew Buckingham of the death of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, next to her stature at the Guildhall Art Gallery in the city of London, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A North Korean soldier washes his socks as his comrade washes his hands at the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>Israeli police officers stand still as a two-minute siren is sounded before a wreath-laying ceremony marking Israel's annual day of Holocaust remembrance, at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>A demonstrator holds up a picture depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin with make-up, during a protest by the gay community in Amsterdam, April 8, 2013. Russia does not discriminate against homosexuals, Putin told reporters in Amsterdam on Monday where he was greeted by gay rights and other activists critical of Russia's track record. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

<p>Spectators watch from the first fairway during a practice round in preparation for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>President Obama hugs Ian Hockley, the father of Connecticut schoolboy Dylan Hockley killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, before delivering remarks on measures to reduce gun violence, at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Bono, lead singer of the band U2 and ONE organisation co-founder and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose with youth representatives of the organisation ONE against human poverty, in Berlin April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>North Korean military dogs dash to a mock target on which a portrait of South Korean Defence Minister Kim Kwan-jin is attached during a military drill in an unknown location, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>Hunter Hans Hann opens a dead wild boar next to his pickup loaded with game during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg, December 14, 2012. The hunt takes place during the closed season for hunting game at one of Germany's biggest military training ground on about 16,000 hectares. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

<p>A young Roma child stands in the doorway of a shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, northern France during International Roma Day, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>A South Korean woman carries products made in Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC) inside the North Korean border, at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A view shows wreckage of cars after a suicide car bomb exploded in the main business district of Damascus, April 8, 2013 . REUTERS/SANA</p>

<p>A woman practices tai chi with a fan after a snowfall in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Guarico, Veneuela, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) gestures as he sits next to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a ceremony marking Israel's annual day of Holocaust remembrance, at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gali Tibbon/Pool</p>

<p>A jogger runs past a U.S. flag near the home of diplomat Anne Smedinghoff, 25, in River Forest, Illinois, April 8, 2013. The young U.S. diplomat killed in Afghanistan was remembered by colleagues and family members as an intelligent woman who was still in the early stages of her career. Smedinghoff was killed along with four other Americans in a car bomb blast as their convoy traveled in Zabul province on Saturday. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Revellers celebrate the death of Britain's former prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Brixton, south London, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar wave as they are transported by a wooden boat to a temporary shelter in Krueng Raya in Aceh Besar, April 8, 2013. About 74 Rohingya refugees, who were heading for Australia, were found stranded on Aceh island by Indonesian fishermen on Sunday, a police official said on Monday. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah</p>

<p>A Coptic Christian man stands on the wall of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

<p>A worker cleans empty cages, which were used to transport chickens, after morning trading at a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>People carry Israeli flags as they walk on the railroad tracks inside the former Nazi death camp of Birkenau (Auschwitz II) in Oswiecim-Brzezinka, southern Poland, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jakub Ociepa/Agencja Gazeta</p>

<p>Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado catches a ball hit by Boston Red Sox's Shane Victorino (not pictured) during the first inning of their American League MLB baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A portrait left by mourners is seen outside the home of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher after her death was announced in London, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

