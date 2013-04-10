A combination of still images from video purportedly show Islamist scholar Sheikh Said Ramadan al-Bouti moments before, during, and after an explosion during his weekly religious lecture in Damascus moments prior to an explosion, said to be shot on March 21, 2013 and uploaded to a social media website on April 8, 2013. The 84-year-old cleric died in the night bomb attack on a neighborhood mosque that also killed at least 49 others. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters Tv