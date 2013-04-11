Editor's choice
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in the Andalusian capital of Seville, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A worker hand-picks Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, April 10, 2013. The flowers are sold for commercial purposes and the fields are a tourist attraction. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Honour guard troops line up before a welcome ceremony for New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Deputy of the Indigenous Parliament of America (PIA) Brooklin Rivera speaks during a visit at the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya City, south of Managua, Nicaragua, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People look on as Uruguay's Congress discussed a bill to allow same-sex marriages, making it the second country in predominantly Roman Catholic Latin America to do so, April 10, 2013. Seventy-one of 92 lawmakers in the lower house of Congress voted...more
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he looks through a hole on a building wall in Deir al-Zor, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
U.S. sailors unravel a huge American flag across the field during opening day ceremonies before the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Diego, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents sit on the ATVs atop a hill overlooking Tijuana, Mexico during their night patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A gust of wing blows Pope Francis's mantle as he leads the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Bayern Munich's Mario Mandzukic (L) and Giorgio Chiellini of Juventus fight during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a group interview at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar of the U.S. carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the "red shirt" movement joins her hands in prayer during a gathering near the Democracy Monument, the site of bloody clashes with Thai security forces, in Bangkok, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A rescue worker stands on a derailed coach at the site of a train accident near Arakkonam in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, April 10, 2013. One person was killed and dozens were injured after a passenger train derailed in Tamil Nadu,...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin lies on the snow during a walk with dogs in Moscow Region, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
An army officer writes a number on the arm of Ui Piyanart, a 20-year-old transgender, during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, April 7, 2013. Men over 21 must serve in the army, which has always been at...more
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and his girlfriend, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, stand together during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch more
A model presents a creation by 'Serpent & the Swan' during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
President Obama delivers remarks on the budget alongside acting Director of Office Management and Budget Jeff Zients, in the Rose Garden of the White Hose in Washington, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A South Korean employee (top) working at the KIC (Kaesong industrial complex) inside the North Korean border, unloads product made in KIC from his vehicle returning from KIC, upon his arrival at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine),...more
Ruth Keyes walks past a pile of dead sheep waiting for collection from her hill farm in Aughafatten near the County Antrim town of Glenarm, Northern Ireland, April 10, 2013. The sheep died after becoming covered in snow during the recent wintry...more
An Afghan man arranges bowls made from mud in the outskirts of Kabul, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Israeli soldiers salute after placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers during a ceremony at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, ahead of Memorial Day, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
