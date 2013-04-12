Editors choice

Edition:
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles attend a campaign rally in the state of Merida, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Friday, April 12, 2013

<p>A breeder covers his face as he sits behind his chickens, which according to the breeder are not infected with the H7N9 virus, in Yuxin township, Zhejiang province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>A student protester kicks a store's shutter during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A member of the clergy becomes emotional after speaking about gun violence during a prayer service on the National Mall in Washington, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai, April 10, 2013. A shortage of affordable housing in Indian cities has led to rampant illegal construction by developers using cheap materials and shoddy methods in order to offer low-cost homes to low-paid workers, paying bribes to officials to turn a blind eye. Despite several promises by the government to build affordable homes for India's poor in densely populated cities, the country's urban housing shortage is estimated at nearly 19 million households. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Activists dressed as prisoners demand the closure of the U.S. military's detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba while taking part in a protest in Times Square, New York April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Members of the Korea Freedom Federation chant slogans during a rally for North Korea to re-start operations at the joint Kaesong Industrial Complex, at a railway station in Seoul April 11, 2013. The signs read, "Call to re-start operations at KIC" (blue), "Fears of war, secure people's safety" (green) and "Stop threatening us immediately." (purple) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A woman looks at men praying from behind a metal screen at the Western Wall Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Friends and relatives mourn during the funeral ceremony of shooting victims in the village of Velika Ivanca, about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Belgrade April 12, 2013. A Serbian war veteran who killed 13 relatives and neighbours in a dawn rampage in a Serbian village this week, before turning the gun on himself, died in hospital on Thursday. Serbs were stunned by the massacre in a sleepy rural region southwest of the capital. Six men, six women and a 2-year child died, the gunman's mother and son among them. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A student protester is covered by a tear gas cloud from a police vehicle during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A car is driven on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" as it rains, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

<p>Women react as they attend the funeral of earthquake victims in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province, Iran, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA</p>

<p>New York Knicks' Chris Copeland (L) goes for a rebound against Chicago Bulls' Carlos Boozer during the first half of their game in Chicago, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Palestinians visit prison cells in Gaza City that had been used by Israeli security services to keep Palestinian prisoners during Israel's occupation of Gaza Strip, April 11, 2013. A Hamas prisoners association has turned the place into an exhibition which Palestinian residents of Gaza can tour. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>Protesters dressed as penitents hold up a picture of Spain's Justice Minister Alberto Ruiz Gallardon during a justice workers protest in defence of the Spanish public justice system and against the increase in court and registry fees, in front of the Palacio de Justicia in Barakaldo, Spain, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

<p>Lightning strikes across the skies of Patterson, Arkansas, April 10, 2013. Many of the storms in Tornado Alley that were forecast to be severe this week were taken out by a cold front from Canada. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

<p>Fenerbahce's Pierre Webo heads the ball during their Europa League quarter-final second leg soccer match against Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A demonstrator throws a flare during a protest by boatmen against low prices and European regulations in the sector, outside the European Parliament in Brussels, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>Du, 39, originally from Cape Verde, poses for a portrait inside his shack at Terras do Lelo slum in Caparica, near Lisbon, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

<p>Suspected gang member Josue Roberto Valencia is presented to the media outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, April 11, 2013. Valencia, 27, caught on Thursday morning in Amatitlan, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, is charged with murder, according to the Guatemalan police. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez (</p>

<p>With the U.S. Capitol in the background, crosses symbolizing grave markers are placed upon the National Mall in Washington, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Shakuhachi during the Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>Spanish matador Eduardo Gallo drives a sword into a bull to kill it during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Belarussian schoolchildren attend an honour guard ceremony, which is part of the state patriotic education program and the preparation for the upcoming Victory Day celebrations, in Victory Square in Minsk, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

