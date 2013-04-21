Texas State Troopers block a railway line leading towards a fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 20, 2013. Officials in West, Texas made plans on Saturday to allow residents to return to their homes in parts of town that have been blocked off since Wednesday night's deadly blast at a local fertilizer plant. Authorities on Friday put the death toll at 14 and said 200 people were injured, and Reyes said Saturday morning that those numbers had not changed. REUTERS/Adrees Latif