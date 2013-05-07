Editor's Choice

Police officers stop a Turkish woman who wanted to enter the courthouse before the trial against Beate Zschaepe, a member of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU), in Munich May 6, 2013. The surviving member of the NSU blamed for a series of racist murders that scandalised Germany and shamed its authorities goes on trial on Monday in one of the most anticipated court cases in recent German history. The trial in Munich will focus on 38-year-old Zschaepe, who is charged with complicity in the murder of eight Turks, a Greek and a policewoman between 2000-2007, as well as two bombings in immigrant areas of Cologne, and 15 bank robberies. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach