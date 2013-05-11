Editor's Choice
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed
Britain's Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
An election worker looks from inside a bus as ballot boxes and polling booths are transported from a compound used as a storage area for election material in Lahore May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Israeli policewoman (R) holds back ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the "Women of the Wall" group during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Maicer Izturis fields a ball hit by Boston Red Sox Dustin Pedroia during the fifth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Members of the crowd react as Boston Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia (C) chases down a Toronto Blue Jays foul ball during the fourth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013....more
People react after former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt was sentenced for genocide charges in the Supreme Court of Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A wounded soldier with prosthetic legs uses a treadmill with a huge video screen as part of his rehabilitation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A teacher is detained by police during a protest against the cancellation of a teachers' strike after an assembly with the Union of Education Professionals in Sao Paulo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Finland's Petri Kontiola (L) checks Russia's Alexander Radulov against the glass during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, stands next to a bus at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of "Women of the Wall" group wears a prayer shawl and Tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, that Orthodox law says only men should don, during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City...more
A male model checks his cellphone during downtime at a Drag Walk casting contest in Berlin May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A girl sits on a chair placed among rubble as she sells bread on a damaged street in Deir al-Zor May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) (R) uses a loud-hailer as bank workers look on during a protest inside a Banco Popular branch in Barcelona, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Family members of Taiwanese fisherman Hung Shih-cheng mourn next to his body when the Guang Ta Hsin 28 fishing vessel arrives at Liuqiu in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning a point against Anabel Medina of Spain during their women's singles quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Deborah Knight (C), grandmother of Michelle Knight, talks on the phone outside of kidnap victim Gina DeJesus' home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Election workers use covers of ballot boxes and polling booths to shield themselves from the sun before transporting them to polling stations, at a sports complex used as a storage area for election material in Peshawar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz...more
A relative of Indian police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
News photographers take photos of monitors displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top) and Nikkei share average at a foreign exchange company in Tokyo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Patricia, a prisoner at the Ilopango prison, holds her one and a half year-old daughter Sofia while looking into a piece of mirror on a wall at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
