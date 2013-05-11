Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 11, 2013 | 11:05am IST

Editor's Choice

<p>Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed</p>

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed

Close
1 / 24
<p>Britain's Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Close
2 / 24
<p>An election worker looks from inside a bus as ballot boxes and polling booths are transported from a compound used as a storage area for election material in Lahore May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An election worker looks from inside a bus as ballot boxes and polling booths are transported from a compound used as a storage area for election material in Lahore May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Saturday, May 11, 2013

An election worker looks from inside a bus as ballot boxes and polling booths are transported from a compound used as a storage area for election material in Lahore May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 24
<p>Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 24
<p>An Israeli policewoman (R) holds back ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the "Women of the Wall" group during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An Israeli policewoman (R) holds back ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the "Women of the Wall" group during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, May 11, 2013

An Israeli policewoman (R) holds back ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the "Women of the Wall" group during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 24
<p>Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Maicer Izturis fields a ball hit by Boston Red Sox Dustin Pedroia during the fifth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Maicer Izturis fields a ball hit by Boston Red Sox Dustin Pedroia during the fifth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Maicer Izturis fields a ball hit by Boston Red Sox Dustin Pedroia during the fifth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
6 / 24
<p>Members of the crowd react as Boston Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia (C) chases down a Toronto Blue Jays foul ball during the fourth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Members of the crowd react as Boston Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia (C) chases down a Toronto Blue Jays foul ball during the fourth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013....more

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Members of the crowd react as Boston Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia (C) chases down a Toronto Blue Jays foul ball during the fourth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
7 / 24
<p>People react after former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt was sentenced for genocide charges in the Supreme Court of Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

People react after former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt was sentenced for genocide charges in the Supreme Court of Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, May 11, 2013

People react after former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt was sentenced for genocide charges in the Supreme Court of Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
8 / 24
<p>A wounded soldier with prosthetic legs uses a treadmill with a huge video screen as part of his rehabilitation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A wounded soldier with prosthetic legs uses a treadmill with a huge video screen as part of his rehabilitation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A wounded soldier with prosthetic legs uses a treadmill with a huge video screen as part of his rehabilitation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 24
<p>A teacher is detained by police during a protest against the cancellation of a teachers' strike after an assembly with the Union of Education Professionals in Sao Paulo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A teacher is detained by police during a protest against the cancellation of a teachers' strike after an assembly with the Union of Education Professionals in Sao Paulo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A teacher is detained by police during a protest against the cancellation of a teachers' strike after an assembly with the Union of Education Professionals in Sao Paulo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 24
<p>Finland's Petri Kontiola (L) checks Russia's Alexander Radulov against the glass during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Finland's Petri Kontiola (L) checks Russia's Alexander Radulov against the glass during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Finland's Petri Kontiola (L) checks Russia's Alexander Radulov against the glass during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
11 / 24
<p>An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, stands next to a bus at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, stands next to a bus at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, May 11, 2013

An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, stands next to a bus at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 24
<p>A member of "Women of the Wall" group wears a prayer shawl and Tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, that Orthodox law says only men should don, during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

A member of "Women of the Wall" group wears a prayer shawl and Tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, that Orthodox law says only men should don, during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City...more

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A member of "Women of the Wall" group wears a prayer shawl and Tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, that Orthodox law says only men should don, during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 24
<p>A male model checks his cellphone during downtime at a Drag Walk casting contest in Berlin May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A male model checks his cellphone during downtime at a Drag Walk casting contest in Berlin May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A male model checks his cellphone during downtime at a Drag Walk casting contest in Berlin May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 24
<p>A girl sits on a chair placed among rubble as she sells bread on a damaged street in Deir al-Zor May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

A girl sits on a chair placed among rubble as she sells bread on a damaged street in Deir al-Zor May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A girl sits on a chair placed among rubble as she sells bread on a damaged street in Deir al-Zor May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Close
15 / 24
<p>A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) (R) uses a loud-hailer as bank workers look on during a protest inside a Banco Popular branch in Barcelona, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) (R) uses a loud-hailer as bank workers look on during a protest inside a Banco Popular branch in Barcelona, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) (R) uses a loud-hailer as bank workers look on during a protest inside a Banco Popular branch in Barcelona, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
16 / 24
<p>Family members of Taiwanese fisherman Hung Shih-cheng mourn next to his body when the Guang Ta Hsin 28 fishing vessel arrives at Liuqiu in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Family members of Taiwanese fisherman Hung Shih-cheng mourn next to his body when the Guang Ta Hsin 28 fishing vessel arrives at Liuqiu in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Family members of Taiwanese fisherman Hung Shih-cheng mourn next to his body when the Guang Ta Hsin 28 fishing vessel arrives at Liuqiu in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 24
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning a point against Anabel Medina of Spain during their women's singles quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning a point against Anabel Medina of Spain during their women's singles quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning a point against Anabel Medina of Spain during their women's singles quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
18 / 24
<p>Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
19 / 24
<p>Deborah Knight (C), grandmother of Michelle Knight, talks on the phone outside of kidnap victim Gina DeJesus' home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Deborah Knight (C), grandmother of Michelle Knight, talks on the phone outside of kidnap victim Gina DeJesus' home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Deborah Knight (C), grandmother of Michelle Knight, talks on the phone outside of kidnap victim Gina DeJesus' home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
20 / 24
<p>Election workers use covers of ballot boxes and polling booths to shield themselves from the sun before transporting them to polling stations, at a sports complex used as a storage area for election material in Peshawar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

Election workers use covers of ballot boxes and polling booths to shield themselves from the sun before transporting them to polling stations, at a sports complex used as a storage area for election material in Peshawar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz...more

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Election workers use covers of ballot boxes and polling booths to shield themselves from the sun before transporting them to polling stations, at a sports complex used as a storage area for election material in Peshawar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
21 / 24
<p>A relative of Indian police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A relative of Indian police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Saturday, May 11, 2013

A relative of Indian police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
22 / 24
<p>News photographers take photos of monitors displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top) and Nikkei share average at a foreign exchange company in Tokyo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

News photographers take photos of monitors displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top) and Nikkei share average at a foreign exchange company in Tokyo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, May 11, 2013

News photographers take photos of monitors displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top) and Nikkei share average at a foreign exchange company in Tokyo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
23 / 24
<p>Patricia, a prisoner at the Ilopango prison, holds her one and a half year-old daughter Sofia while looking into a piece of mirror on a wall at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Patricia, a prisoner at the Ilopango prison, holds her one and a half year-old daughter Sofia while looking into a piece of mirror on a wall at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Saturday, May 11, 2013

Patricia, a prisoner at the Ilopango prison, holds her one and a half year-old daughter Sofia while looking into a piece of mirror on a wall at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 May 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 May 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

08 May 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast