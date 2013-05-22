Editor's Choice
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. Rescuers went building to building in search of victims and thousands of survivors were homeless on Tuesday after a massive tornado tore through the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, wiping out whole blocks of homes and killing at least 24 people. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An aerial view shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado, at a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma May 21, 2013. Rescuers went building to building in search of victims and survivors picked through the rubble of their shattered homes on Tuesday, a day after a massive tornado tore through the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, wiping out blocks of houses and killing at least 24 people. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Kashmiri Muslim woman shouts slogans during a protest rally in Srinagar May 21, 2013. Close to a dozen Kashmiri Muslim demonstrators participated in the rally on Tuesday to mark the death anniversaries of Moulana Mohammad Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir, and Abdul Gani Lone, a Kashmiri separatist leader. Farooq was killed by unidentified gunmen at his home on May 21, 1990 and Lone was shot dead while attending the death anniversary of Farooq in 2002. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A workers stands in front of an 18-meter (59 ft) high and 1.6 km (1 mile) long tsunami defence wall at Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. Chubu Electric is spending at least $1.5 billion on safety upgrades at its Hamaoka nuclear plant southwest of the Japanese capital, to reduce the risk of a repetition of the disaster that hit Tokyo Electric's Fukushima station, when an earthquake and tsunami caused three reactor meltdowns. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu dances with the choir after he received the 2013 Templeton Prize at the Guildhall in central London on May 21, 2013. South African anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu won the 2013 Templeton Prize worth $1.7 million for helping inspire people around the world by promoting forgiveness and justice, organisers said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Model Petra Nemcova walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Servicemen from the Interior Ministry's special unit run through an obstacle course as they take part in a test near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, May 21, 2013. Servicemen have to pass several tough tests before being awarded entry to the ministry's elite "Red Beret" unit, according to the ministry. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Jodi Arias points to her family as a reason for the jury to give her a life in prison sentence instead of the death penalty during the penalty phase of her murder trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona May 21, 2013. Arias was convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing and shooting to death of Travis Alexander, 30, in his suburban Phoenix home in June 2008. REUTERS/Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic/Pool
A man, wearing a surgical mask as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, walks near a hospital in Khobar city in Dammam May 21, 2013. Saudi Arabia has reported another case of infection in a concentrated outbreak of a new strain of a virus that emerged in the Middle East last year and spread into Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on May 18, 2013. In a disease outbreak update issued from its Geneva headquarters, the WHO said the latest patient is an 81-year-old woman with multiple medical conditions. She became ill on April 28 and is in a critical but stable condition. Worldwide, there have now been 41 laboratory-confirmed infections, including 20 deaths, since the new coronavirus was identified by scientists in September 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Chakala Dangol, 75, holds a coconut on his hand before throwing it towards the devotees from the top of the chariot of Rato during the chariot festival in Lalitpur May 21, 2013. It is believed that whoever grabs the coconut and returns it to the chariot will be blessed with a son. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhindranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Former leader of the Syrian National Coalition (SNC) Moaz al-Khatib (L) talks to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo at the end of a joint news conference in Madrid May 21, 2013. Representatives of the Syrian opposition met in Madrid on Monday and Tuesday to consolidate their position and attempt to find a political solution to a conflict that in over two years has left about 70,000 dead, according to the UN. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An actor lies on a makeshift raft during a break between scenes during the filming of Cuban director Marilyn Soraya's movie "Vestido de Novia" (wedding Dress), off Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A worker walks in the foundation of a new railway line in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A damaged car is seen as a resident stands on top of wreckage after a tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. A huge tornado with winds of up to 200 miles per hour (320 kph) devastated the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore on Monday, ripping up at least two elementary schools and a hospital and leaving a wake of tangled wreckage. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Lebanese army soldiers patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the port city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 21, 2013. Five people have been killed and about 50 wounded in two days of fighting in Tripoli, security sources said on Monday, a spillover of violence from the civil war in Syria. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Visually impaired children enter the waiting room of an airline before boarding a plane in the international airport of La Aurora in Guatemala City, May 20, 2013. The Committee for the Blind and Deaf of Guatemala arranged for visually impaired children to board an airplane to experience the sounds and motion of taxiing around the runway of the airport. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open near a transit centre where they wait to be repatriated, in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2013. Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah in April ordered a three-month delay to a crackdown on migrant workers which has led to thousands of deportations, to give foreigners in the kingdom a chance to sort out their papers. More than 200,000 foreigners have been deported from the country over the past few months. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Cast member Bradley Cooper poses with fans at the premiere of "The Hangover Part III" at the Westwood Village theatre in Los Angeles, California May 20, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 23. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (centre L) visits the now under construction Breeding Station No. 621 of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang May 21, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A magnifying glass is held in front of a computer screen in this picture illustration taken in Berlin May 21, 2013. The Financial Times' website and Twitter feeds were hacked May 17, 2013, renewing questions about whether the popular social media service has done enough to tighten security as cyber-attacks on the news media intensify. The attack is the latest in which hackers commandeered the Twitter account of a prominent news organization to push their agenda. Twitter's 200 million users worldwide send out more than 400 million tweets a day, making it a potent distributor of news. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Cast member Jamel Debbouze (top) jumps as cast member Tewfik Jallab (L), director Mohamed Hamidi (2ndL), cast members Fatsah Bouyahmed (2ndR) and Malik Bentalha (R) pose during a photocall for the film "Ne quelque part" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman carries a dog as a fire blazes in the background at El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. More than seventy wooden homes were set on fire by unknown causes, leaving more that one hundred people homeless. There were no reports of injuries or deaths so far, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Tampa Bay Rays Yunel Escobar turns a double play over Toronto Blue Jays Adam Lind during the eighth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
