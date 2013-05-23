Editor's Choice
A man ascends by bungee cords from a large former well during a traditional ceremony in the village of Ndande, May 19, 2013. Every year, inhabitants of the village take part in a Sufi Muslim ceremony called Gamou-Ndande. The ceremony combines nights of praying and chanting as well as traditionally animist ceremonies. The well, called Kalom, was the site of historic battles in Senegalese history. According to local historian Baye Niass, the well dates back to the 16th century. Today there is no water in the former well and it is used for ceremonial purposes. Niass says the well measure 36 meters in depth an 11m in diameter. Picture taken May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Sarah Dick reads a Doctor Seuss book to her three-year-old daughter Jadyn at the driveway of her tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. Rescue workers with sniffer dogs picked through the ruins on Wednesday to ensure no survivors remained buried after a deadly tornado left thousands homeless and trying to salvage what was left of their belongings. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Brother Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays in the chapel of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro April 2, 2013. O Caminho (The Way) are a group of Franciscan monks and nuns who help the homeless on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. They consider the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, to be a confirmation of their beliefs in poverty and simplicity. In July, Pope Francis will visit Rio de Janeiro in his first international trip since assuming the papacy. Picture taken April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, early morning May 22, 2013. Some 25,000 people gathered to celebrate the wedding of Penet to Shalom Rokeach, the eldest grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, according to local media. The Belz Hasidic dynasty is one of the largest Hasidic movements in the world. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Vendors nap at their stalls inside a market in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province May 22, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Vendors nap at their stalls inside a market in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province May 22, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A house built on a rock on the river Drina is seen near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, about 160km (99 miles) from the capital Belgrade May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the river was an ideal place for a tiny shelter, according to the house's co-owner, who was among those involved in its construction. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts with school children from Willow Springs Elementary School in Fairfax, Virginia, as they participate in a play about the emancipation of slaves during Abraham Lincoln's presidency, at historic Decatur House in Washington, May 22, 2013. Michelle Obama visited to site where some of the last slaves in Washington lived, and where a one-million dollar grant was announced on Wednesday to help preserve the building. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A member of the FBI enters the apartment of Ibragim Todashev, 27, in Orlando, Florida, May 22, 2013. Todashev, of Chechnya, knew the suspects from the Boston Marathon bombings and had previously been questioned in connection with the bombings. REUTERS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Brazilian army soldiers wearing chemical suits participate in an anti-terror simulation exercise as part of the preparation for the upcoming 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup in Brasilia. May 22, 2013. About 100 soldiers took part in the exercise which include preventive strikes against chemical, biological and radiological weapons conducted around Mane Garrincha National Stadium, according to an official statement. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on May 22,2013, show detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by SANA as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, in Qusair, near Homs. SANA/Handout via Reuters
A handicapped girl holds a ball to her forehead during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. The Mexico City's Minister of Public Security (SSPDF) runs a free equine-assisted therapy program to help hundreds of children with autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, stroke, emotional disturbances, eating disorders and substance abuse, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Former Georgian prime minister Ivane Merabishvili gestures as he attends a preliminary hearing of his case at the court in Kutaisi, some 250 km (155 miles) west of Tbilisi, May 22, 2013. Merabishvili was arrested on corruption charges on May 21 in what the opposition said was a witch-hunt against members of the ousted administration of President Mikheil Saakashvili. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
The statue of Cristobal Colon (Cristopher Colombus) wears the new 2013-2014 season Barcelona's soccer jersey at "Las Ramblas" in Barcelona May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The statue of Cristobal Colon (Cristopher Colombus) wears the new 2013-2014 season Barcelona's soccer jersey at "Las Ramblas" in Barcelona May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Bineta Ndiaye, 22, looks at herself in the mirror as her friend Coumba Faye, 19, fixes her hair in Faye's house in the village of Ndande, May 19, 2013. Every year, inhabitants of the village take part in a Sufi Muslim ceremony called Gamou-Ndande. The ceremony combines nights of praying and chanting as well as traditionally animist ceremonies. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. Due to inadequate sewage treatment, Zao River takes in 60 percent of the city's sewage and discharges 80 tons of them into Wei River, the largest branch of Yellow River, "the cradle of Chinese civilization", according to local media. Picture taken May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Cast member Souleymane Deme (C) performs on the red carpet as he arrives with director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (L) and cast member Anais Monory for the screening of the film "Grigris" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pope Francis holds his skull cap as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in San Peter's square at the Vatican May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis holds his skull cap as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in San Peter's square at the Vatican May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei stands at the door to his studio in Beijing, May 22, 2013. Ai made his first foray into the musical world on Wednesday with the release of the top single from his debut album, a song called "Dumbass" that takes inspiration from his detention in 2011. The video for the heavy metal song, which was directed by Ai with cinematography by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Doyle, depicts Ai's 81 days in secretive detention in 2011, which sparked an international outcry. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Jailed Pussy Riot punk rock group member Maria Alyokhina is seen on a monitor, as she takes part in a video conference from the penal colony, inside the courtroom during a hearing in the town of Berezniki May 22, 2013. Russian lawmakers on Tuesday took a step toward imposing jail terms for offending religious feelings, approving legislation proposed after punk band Pussy Riot performed a raucous protest song in Moscow's main Orthodox Christian cathedral. Three members of the band were sentenced to years in prison last August. One of them, Yekaterina Samutsevich, was freed when a judge suspended her sentence on appeal. Maria Alyokhina has a parole hearing on Wednesday, and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova was denied parole last month. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili (R) fouls Memphis Grizzlies' Tony Allen during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference final playoff basketball series in San Antonio, Texas May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili (R) fouls Memphis Grizzlies' Tony Allen during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference final playoff basketball series in San Antonio, Texas May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Lawyers carry a coffin during a mock funeral procession at a protest against proposed cuts to legal aid outside the Houses of Parliament, in London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Lawyers carry a coffin during a mock funeral procession at a protest against proposed cuts to legal aid outside the Houses of Parliament, in London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Star Wars movie character mannequin stands outside a tornado destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. The owner of the house collected movie memorabilia. Rescue workers with sniffer dogs picked through the ruins on Wednesday to ensure no survivors remained buried after a deadly tornado left thousands homeless and trying to salvage what was left of their belongings. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during a dress rehearsal of the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) theatre group's stage production "Wayra" in Buenos Aires May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during a dress rehearsal of the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) theatre group's stage production "Wayra" in Buenos Aires May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. British Prime Minister David Cameron has called a meeting of his government's emergency Cobra security committee after the killing of a man in south London, his office said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
