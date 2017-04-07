Editors Choice Photos
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy
A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma flee from police in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People try to stop water flowing through the gate of a flood channel after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev, who Israeli military said was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev and...more
Players of Universidad de Chile and Corinthians listen to national anthems before their match in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
President Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of honour guards attends a welcoming ceremony for Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg (not pictured) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Palestinian boy Mohammed Bahtiti (L), 13, who fractured his leg, waits for medical checks at an outpatient clinic at Shifa hospital, Gaza's largest public medical facility, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A transgender person sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mannequins are seen on shelves in an empty store in an area controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A race during Grand National Festival at Britain's Aintree Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Reservists of self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic army attend a gathering at a military training ground near the town of Shakhtyorsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
An Iraqi man who was wounded during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital in Gayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Red deer are seen near the headstream of the Yangtze River in Yushu, Qinghai Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Monarch butterfly is seen reflected in a mirror as it rests on the ground during the official Inauguration of the month of the Monarch butterfly at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A child sleeps on his mother�s lap while taking a ride on Rickshaw, a traditional vehicle, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rescued migrants wait to disembark from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and presidential election candidate, attends a political rally in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Palestinian boy lies on sand next to Devil Rays, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Residents search for valuable items from their destroyed houses, after a fire engulfed hundreds of shanties and thousands families lost their homes at a community of informal settlers as local media reported, in Bacoor, south of Manila, Philippines....more
Children fly a kite in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
