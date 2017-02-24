Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Susanna Travis (left), from Grass Valley, California, embraces Timothy Powers, also from California, before evacuating the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A photo of President Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces inspects a building, damaged during battles with Ukrainian armed forces, in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Gale force winds blow back the waves at Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A participant wearing a mask of a character from the movie Swiss Army Man falls as he tries to sleds down a slope during the Battle Sledge festival of crazy-style tubing to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day, in Sokolniki park in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A NATO security ballon is seen in the sky as Afghan men rest on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes is pictured as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A company employee prepares to leave the office after working hours on the company's 'no-overtime day' in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Actor Emma Watson poses for photographers at a media event for the film Beauty and the Beast in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Staten Island Ferry's pass by each other during a foggy morning commute in New York's Harbor. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A pedestrian has her hair blown as she walks across a bridge during strong winds in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A member of the federal police forces puts up an Iraqi flag at a position during a battle with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A Palestinian demonstrator throws a shoe on a poster depicting President Trump during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Police detain a man suspected of theft after a shooting where another suspect was injured, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Benedito, 66, smokes prawns as he checks it on a wood-fired oven in Corumbau village on the coast of Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Vice President Mike Pence is cheered as he arrives to speak at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the Barclays Premier League after defeating Everton. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

