Editor's Choice Pictures
An activist paints the U.S.-Mexico border wall between Ciudad Juarez and New Mexico as a symbol of protest against President Donald Trump's new immigration reform in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was winner at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders descend from a slope while holding lit torches and flashlights in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A reveller parades for the Tom Maior samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles at Islamic State fighters at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman waits to be registered prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Thonyor, Leer state, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Writer and director Barry Jenkins of "Moonlight" holds up the Best Picture Oscar in front of Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel (rear) at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man gets a shave from a roadside barber in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Student leader Joshua Wong shouts and holds up a sign reading "defend judicial independence" during a confrontation with security guards at a news conference held by former Chief Secretary and Chief Executive election candidate Carrie Lam in Hong...more
An English Bulldog plays with its owner during a parade where more than 900 English bulldog participate to set the Guinness World Records for the largest bulldog walk in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebration of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, near Rumyantsevo, Moscow region, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Viola Davis accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Fences" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Judges watch Hannu Manninen of Finland in action during the men's Nordic combined team ski jumping at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Lahti, Finland. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Casey Affleck reacts as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ruth Negga poses on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Nicole Kidman kisses her husband Keith Urban at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman takes part in a march to mark the 29th month anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos a in the state of Guerrero in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Palestinians ride a horse-drawn cart on a foggy morning in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zahra Lari of UAE in action at the ladies free skating at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A look alike of London's Tower Bridge is seen in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of a rival team are hit by oranges during an annual carnival orange battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A reveller enters a toilet before the first night of the Carnival parade of samba schools at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
