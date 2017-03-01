Editors Choice Pictures
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A displaced Iraqi girl reacts as she flees her home in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo
Journalists try to hang a picture of Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate, which fell before a news conference in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A policeman stands guard near the body of a suspected drug pusher, whom police investigators said was shot and killed by unidentified men, along a street in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, reacts as Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, applaud after Owens was mentioned by President Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Players compete for the ball during the annual Shrovetide football match in Ashbourne, Britain. The aim of the teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, is to score by tapping the ball three times on stone goal plinths three miles apart on the banks of...more
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Revellers from Portela samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy . REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Donald Trump Jr. jokes around and motions with a large pair of scissors toward the throat of his wife Vanessa Trump, while Too Kim Tiah, the CEO of TA Global, owner and developer of the Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver, looks on during...more
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt plays mas during the presentation of Zero Degrees - The Life Below by TRIBE during carnival celebrations in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Participant Drag Sethlas celebrates winning a drag queen competition during carnival festivities in Las Palmas, on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Guests occupy the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan. The Waldorf Astoria, which opened in 1893, is scheduled to close on March 1st. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Children cross a body of water to reach a registration area prior to a food distribution carried out by the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, Leer county, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An audience member wears an American flag hijab as President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
