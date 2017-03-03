Editor's Choice Pictures
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Khatla Ali Abdullah, 90, is embraced as she flees her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Rescue workers are seen at a site of a roof collapse at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke state hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A welder works inside a turbine during planned maintenance and repair operations at the 7th hydro unit of the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station, located on the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A resident pours water from his house as he tries to extinguish a fire at Paraisopolis slum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of European Parliament vote to decide whether to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen after she came under investigation for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence, in Brussels,...more
A displaced Iraqi girl reacts as she flees her home in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An armed man stands guard during the visit of head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko (not pictured) to the Yuzovsky metallurgical plant in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man sleeps on the subway as commuters stand during the morning rush in New York, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A malnourished child sits on a bed at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires as other soldiers run across a street during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, February 22, 2017. "In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man's profession. If you're a woman, they think you're a shrine maiden, or a...more
Traders works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A new American citizen poses for a photograph during a naturalization ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters are seen through the eyeholes of a mask of slain environmental rights activist Berta Caceres during a march to mark the first anniversary of her murder, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak lies on a stretcher while being transported ahead of his trial in Cairo, Egypt, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Journalists try to hang a picture of Francois Fillon which fell before a news conference in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the...more
Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal of Chile performs a bicycle kick against Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul, Iraq, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by Indian designer Manish Arora during Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A policeman stands guard near the body of a suspected drug pusher, whom police investigators said was shot and killed by unidentified men, along a street in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
