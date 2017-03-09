Editors Choice Pictures
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch
An Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands near what he said was Islamic State fighters held prisioners by them, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Buddhist monks from Dhammakaya temple and their supporters confront with Thai soldiers at a gate of Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man stands atop the cliffs where the natural structure known as the Azure Window collapsed, after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather, at Dwejra on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Sonia Sheron performs on stage during a rally and march on International Women's Day in Washington Square Park in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A displaced Iraqi man flees his home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training at the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament inquiry committee in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A house damaged by the March 11, 2011 tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A demonstrator takes part in a march on International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Men that fled areas of clashes surrender to Syrian Democratic Forces fighters north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party takes part in a protest outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Benjamin Cavet of France competes in the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
China's President Xi Jinping (2nd row) arrives for the second plenary session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women perform behind "Glass Celling" during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
