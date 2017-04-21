Editors Choice Pictures
Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policemen was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Long March-7 rocket carrying Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft lifts off from the launching pad in Wenchang, Hainan province, China. Image taken with long exposure. China Daily/via REUTERS
Rescue member finds a toy house in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio
People remove the remains of a burned bus in Fortaleza, Brazil. According to local media, approximately 20 buses were burned in the last two days in retaliation for the alleged transfers of prisoners held in the prisons of Fortaleza. REUTERS/Paulo...more
Sarah Coakley (12), Ciaran Coakley (10), Eolann Coakley (6) and Meghan Coakley (9) watch as William Ford Jr., Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company arrives at his great-grandfather Henry Ford's ancestral home in Ballinascarthy, Ireland....more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee, with a focus on developing humanitarian cooperation at the government and public level with other countries, in order to promote objective...more
A man walks through a cloud of dust whipped up by wind at the construction site near newly erected office skyscrapers in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A slow loris is carried by staff of Beijing Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Center in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting arena at the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Police fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men perform for tips on the subway platform in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman smokes marijuana during a rally against drug trafficking and in favour for the legalization of self-cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Egyptian soldiers assist U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis as he places a wreath at the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A damaged window is pictured on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rescue agencies search for bodies in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President, arrives prior to President Trump holding a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Cockfighting enthusiasts kiss at a cockfighting arena on the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actor Zoe Saldana poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Wine-grower Daniel Grab stands beside a paraffin fire pot he uses to protect the vines against freezing temperatures at his vineyard in Adlikon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Opposition supporters rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
