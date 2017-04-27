Editors Choice Pictures
Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company's nuclear shelters in the basement of his house in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Under a mounted deer, President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Antiquities Executive Order at the Department of the Interior in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/Handout
A "pichador", a graffiti artist who tags buildings and landmarks with angular, runic fonts, paints his personal signature, called "pichacao", on top of an apartment building, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A man walks on top of a garbage dump in the city of Kisumu, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Al-Hatra, Southwest Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Ivanka Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a dinner in Berlin. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands next to an old subsidised, low cost mobility scooter from the 1960's, during a ceremony in Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, untangles the hair of a young girl caught in the button of his vest, during a visit to the Hopital Raymond-Poincare in...more
Children stand next to a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The Nimitz-class U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man views the exhibit "Infinity Mirrored Room - The Souls of a Million Light Years Away" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jiranuch Trirat, (C), holds up the body of her 11-month-old daughter who was killed by her father who broadcast the murder on Facebook, at a hospital in Phuket, Thailand. Dailynews/via REUTERS
A protester lights a flare during a protest against Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's government in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A farmer carries cocoa pods at a cocoa farm in Agboville, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An overview of a national meeting at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang in celebration of the 85th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
Suspected supporters of the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen are escorted by plainclothes police officers as they arrive at the police headquarters in Kayseri, Turkey. Olcay Duzgun/Dogan News Agency
Shamshida, 30, a rape victim, puts on a Burqa before going outside at a makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An aerial view of a settlement in Damasak, Borno State Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A bolt of lightning strikes over harbour cranes in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A girl holds a carnation during a march marking the Carnation Revolution's 43rd anniversary in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
President Trump chats with cantor Thom King at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's "Days of Remembrance" ceremony in the The Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Brazilian Indians take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Ivanka Trump attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
