Editors Choice Pictures

A Brazilian Indian takes part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A view of the public atrium inside Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man looks on as opposing factions gather over the cancelation of conservative commentator Ann Coulter's speech at the University of California, Berkeley, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea. U.S. Navy/Mass...more
Macedonian police escort injured members of the parliament including Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev near the parliament in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, kicks a soccer ball during a campaign visit in Sarcelles, near Paris. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Iraqi paramilitary troops fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hatra, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training field, near the demilitarized zone, separating the two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during military exercises at a firing range outside the village of Uspenka near Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Palmeiras's Felipe Melo (R) and Penarol's Matias Mier (L) fight at the end of their match in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company's nuclear shelters in the basement of his house in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Under a mounted deer, President Trump speaks before signing the Antiquities Executive Order at the Department of the Interior in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTERS
A "pichador", a graffiti artist who tags buildings and landmarks with angular, runic fonts, paints his personal signature, called "pichacao", on top of an apartment building, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Al-Hatra, Southwest Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Locals clean up after over-night looting, when protesters took to the streets to demonstrate the killing of a boy in Coligny, North West province, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
U.S. National Economic Director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin react to questions while unveiling the Trump administration's tax reform proposal in the White House briefing room in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bolt of lightning strikes over harbor cranes in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
An archaeologist presents a menorah inscribed on a shell, which was found on the site of the old city of Caesarea, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man walks on top of a garbage dump in the city of Kisumu, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian vendor uses battery-powered lights as he sells cigarettes during power cut at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Michele de Oliveira reacts during the funeral of her son Paulo Henrique de Oliveira,13, shot dead during a shootout between drug dealers and police, in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
China's second aircraft carrier, first domestically built aircraft carrier, is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Li Gang/Xinhua
Maria Sharapova of Russia during her match against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the WTA Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix in Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, arrives to meet Whirlpool employees in front of the company plant in Amiens, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hatra near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical students from Chulalongkorn University take part in a religious ceremony to pay respects to cadavers used during their medical studies before the bodies are removed from Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A model, painted by the artist Avi Ram from Airbrush Hero, poses for a photo as part of a calendar project, at the Tower of David in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
