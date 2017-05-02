Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 2, 2017 | 9:40am IST

Editors Choice Pictures

Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 69th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 69th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 69th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 33
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 33
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 33
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 33
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
5 / 33
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 33
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 33
Snakes cover a wooden statue of Saint Domenico during a procession in Cocullo, central Italy. Every year in May, snakes are placed onto the statue of St. Domenico and the statue is then carried in a procession around the town. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Snakes cover a wooden statue of Saint Domenico during a procession in Cocullo, central Italy. Every year in May, snakes are placed onto the statue of St. Domenico and the statue is then carried in a procession around the town. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Snakes cover a wooden statue of Saint Domenico during a procession in Cocullo, central Italy. Every year in May, snakes are placed onto the statue of St. Domenico and the statue is then carried in a procession around the town. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
8 / 33
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 33
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 33
The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Close
11 / 33
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 33
Children wearing a lantern headband rest before a Lotus Lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Children wearing a lantern headband rest before a Lotus Lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Children wearing a lantern headband rest before a Lotus Lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
13 / 33
President Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
President Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 33
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal brigade stand still in Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal brigade stand still in Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal brigade stand still in Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 33
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 33
People watch a TV broadcasting of a news report on North Korea's missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People watch a TV broadcasting of a news report on North Korea's missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
People watch a TV broadcasting of a news report on North Korea's missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 33
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The writing reads, "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The writing reads, "Out Temer."...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The writing reads, "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
18 / 33
President Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., before traveling to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., before traveling to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
President Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., before traveling to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 33
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 33
Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 33
Interior Ministry officers detain a participant of an opposition protest, calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin not to run for another presidential term next year, in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Interior Ministry officers detain a participant of an opposition protest, calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin not to run for another presidential term next year, in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Interior Ministry officers detain a participant of an opposition protest, calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin not to run for another presidential term next year, in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
22 / 33
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 33
A participant performs during a fire show, part of the festival organized by the "Moto Theatre of Alexander Elagin" and dedicated to the opening of the summer motorbike season, at the Central Park of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A participant performs during a fire show, part of the festival organized by the "Moto Theatre of Alexander Elagin" and dedicated to the opening of the summer motorbike season, at the Central Park of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A participant performs during a fire show, part of the festival organized by the "Moto Theatre of Alexander Elagin" and dedicated to the opening of the summer motorbike season, at the Central Park of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
24 / 33
Israeli scouts hold a torch during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli scouts hold a torch during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Israeli scouts hold a torch during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
25 / 33
Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason of Reuters at the head table before the association's dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason of Reuters at the head table before the association's dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason of Reuters at the head table before the association's dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 33
People hold photographs of the victims at a Sinn Fein commemorative parade to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of eight IRA activists and one civilian in Loughgall, in the village of Cappagh, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People hold photographs of the victims at a Sinn Fein commemorative parade to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of eight IRA activists and one civilian in Loughgall, in the village of Cappagh, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
People hold photographs of the victims at a Sinn Fein commemorative parade to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of eight IRA activists and one civilian in Loughgall, in the village of Cappagh, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
27 / 33
Winner and Mercedes Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland sprays champagne on the podium of the F1 Russian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Winner and Mercedes Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland sprays champagne on the podium of the F1 Russian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Winner and Mercedes Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland sprays champagne on the podium of the F1 Russian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
28 / 33
Firefighters work to douse a fire at a warehouse in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Firefighters work to douse a fire at a warehouse in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Firefighters work to douse a fire at a warehouse in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
29 / 33
Anthony Joshua in action with Wladimir Klitschko at the IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's at Wembley Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Anthony Joshua in action with Wladimir Klitschko at the IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's at Wembley Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Anthony Joshua in action with Wladimir Klitschko at the IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's at Wembley Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic
Close
30 / 33
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
31 / 33
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the Ontario Sikh and Gurdwara Council's Khalsa Day celebrations in front of city hall in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the Ontario Sikh and Gurdwara Council's Khalsa Day celebrations in front of city hall in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the Ontario Sikh and Gurdwara Council's Khalsa Day celebrations in front of city hall in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
32 / 33
A car drives along the M54 federal highway as smoke rises from burning grass and forest fire, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A car drives along the M54 federal highway as smoke rises from burning grass and forest fire, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A car drives along the M54 federal highway as smoke rises from burning grass and forest fire, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Apr 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Apr 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Apr 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast