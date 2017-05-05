Editors Choice Pictures
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Erns
Torn and overlapping official posters of candidates for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron are seen in Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A warden guards Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke is seen as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Trump turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan as he gathers with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and...more
Residents vandalise a vehicle seized by military personnel during a protest against the army after an incident with suspected oil thieves in the community of El Palmarito, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Ozair Viveros
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House, as they accompanied President Trump before his departure to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and U.S. Army photographer who took the photo, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton, during an Afghan National Army live-fire training exercise in Laghman Province, Afghanistan, July 2, 2013. The...more
Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth leave Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An anti-Trump demonstrator interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People gather near the Soviet monument, "Arch of the Friendship of Nations", which is painted with rainbow colours, in celebration of diversity ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A migrant reacts after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix during a rescue operation in the central Mediterranean, in international waters off the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Marine Le Pen, French National Front party candidate for 2017 presidential election, is protected by bodyguards as eggs are thrown by demonstrators during her arrival in Dol-de-Bretagne, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bubacar Samba, a Gambian migrant who voluntarily returned from Libya, reacts during an interview at his home in Brikama, Gambia. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards looking for information about her husband outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela. Prensa Lilian...more
President Trump prepares to sign the Executive Order on Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty during the National Day of Prayer event at the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Special Operations Battalion policeman holds his weapon inside an armored car during an operation in Alemao slums complex after violent clashes between policemen and drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears Star Wars themed socks as he meets with his Irish counterpart, Taoiseach Enda Kenny during his visit to Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A bird feeds a baby bird at a park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Director Ridley Scott poses for photographers at the World Premiere of 'Alien: Covenant' in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People visit Tiananmen Square as a dust storm hits Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
