Editors Choice Pictures
Nurses practice smiling with chopsticks in their mouths at a hospital in Handan, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Jose Lezcano aboard State of Honor (6) and John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) lead the field through the first turn during the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Russian army planes rehearse before the World War II anniversary parade in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett enjoys an ice cream treat from Dairy Queen before the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A demonstrator shouts slogans in front of police officers during a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
French National Front candidate Marine Le Pen exits a polling booth in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari applauds as he welcomes a group of Chibok girls, who were held captive for three years by the millitant group Boko Haram, in Abuja, Nigeria. Bayo Omoboriowo/Presidential Office
A fan throws a chair at a riot police officer during clashes before the Greek Cup Final soccer game between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens at Panthessaliko stadium in Volos, Greece. Nikos Vichos/Intimenews via REUTERS
Newly ordained priests are seen next Pope Francis as he leads the Regina Coeli prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People arriving for the MTV Movie and TV Awards cover up with umbrellas as a hail and rain storm passes over the area. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former President Barack Obama speaks after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing to cross the Tigris River after the bridge has been temporarily closed, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix as it makes its way towards Italy after rescue operations off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A young girl looks at artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the European Union, seen on a wall in the ferry port of Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pets get ready before running a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Chief Jack Malia (2nd R) from the Imanourane Tribe holds photographs of Britain's Prince Philip as he sits next to other villagers in the village of Younanen on Tanna Island in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
Rescuers gather near a site of a forest fire in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of French President Elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum after early results were announced in the second round vote in the 2017 presidential elections in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A member of the "Madamas e Caretos de Torre de Dona Chama" folk group performs during the parade of the 12th International Festival of the Iberian Mask in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Canadian soldiers inspect a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A demonstrator holds up a flower in front of riot policemen during a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Alexya Salvador, a Brazilian trans pastor, smokes a cigarette before a mass in Matanzas, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Resident reenactors portraying the Zacapoaxtlas Indians fire a cannon over the others acting as French soldiers during a re-enactment of their 1862 battle in the Penon de los Banos neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. Cinco de Mayo marks the May 5,...more
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attend a women's march to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.