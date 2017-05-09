Editors Choice Pictures
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman walks out of a polling booth at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on �Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election� on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina. Jorge Intriago/Courtesy Air National Guard/via REUTERS
An overhead view showing the flooded residential neighbourhood of Ile Mercier, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A boy works at a aluminum utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Outgoing French President Francois Hollande reaches out to touch President-elect Emmanuel Macron, as they attend a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. REUTERS/Francois...more
Supporters of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, light up with their mobile phones during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women walk past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Latvia's Triana Park perform with the song "Line" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents carry a man who was wounded when a car laden with explosives rammed into a cafeteria in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Briell Decker, the 65th wife of jailed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) polygamist prophet leader Warren Jeffs, walks past an outdoor chimney marked with "Pray and Obey" at the compound where he lived for...more
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Lola the sheep dog dressed as a Lion sits as The British & Irish Lions team of the Britain Rugby Union prepare for a team photo at London Hilton Syon Park. Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Former President Barack Obama stands onstage after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Military police officers take position at an air base as opposition supporters clash with them while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs with the song "Occidentali's Karma" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 Dress rehearsal 1 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Abu Fahad (2nd R) rests with colleges inside a workshop in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. The workshop uses plastic from bottles and other waste materials to produce liquid and gas fuels.The liquid is refined into...more
The U.S. Airforce's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Prosecutor John Pappas (L) reads as Judge Michael Bolden (R) takes notes as 30-year-old suspect Bampumim Teixeira is arraigned on two counts of murder in his hospital room at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. REUTERS/David L. Ryan/Pool
Police officers are seen at an entrance of the Paris' Gare du Nord train station, Paris, France. Samuel Tardieu/Social Media/via REUTERS
A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College near Reading. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People carrying portraits of deceased relatives who took part in World War Two, march in a parade during Victory Day commemorations in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
