Editors Choice Pictures

Grace Yuan's 3-year-old daughter Rebecca, looks at the caesarean delivery (C-section) scar on her mother's belly, which is being worked on by a tattoo artist, at Samurai Tattoo in Shanghai, China. Yuan's daughter thinks the scar is ugly, making Yuan want to cover it up. As a dance teacher, she feels awkward when the scar is exposed as she wears dancing costumes. "Now I feel more confident after getting this tattoo. I can dance freely on the stage without worries or awkwardness," said Yuan. REUTERS/Aly Song

