Fri Jun 16, 2017 | 6:15am IST

Editors Choice Pictures

A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeral at Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Malik Mohammad 24, relaxes in the pool during his training in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside residential buildings on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Faithfuls of the Light of the World Church attend a prayer session at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A child affected by tear gas is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump delivered a statement following a shooting at a Congressional Republicans baseball practice, from the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump delivered a statement following a shooting at a Congressional Republicans baseball practice, from the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump delivered a statement following a shooting at a Congressional Republicans baseball practice, from the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photograph in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A person believed to be Otto Warmbier is transferred from a medical transport airplane to an awaiting ambulance at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
An armoured personnel carrier (APC) drives along the road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
People being evacuated hold their hands above their heads for police in the area of a shooting incident at a United Parcel Service (UPS) facility in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Police detain a man as people protest against a local authority's decision to reassign their children to an undesired school in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A police officer inspects the Little Mermaid statue, seen covered in paint, for the second time in weeks, in what local authorities say is an act of vandalism, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Bax Lindhardt via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Vegetation grows over parts of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, located in Huairou District, north of Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Jack Barton (L), the young son of Rep. Joe Barton (R), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, listens as his father speaks about the shooting that they were both present for in Alexandria, Virginia while addressing the media on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Jack Barton (L), the young son of Rep. Joe Barton (R), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, listens as his father speaks about the shooting that they were both present for in Alexandria, Virginia while addressing the media on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
Jack Barton (L), the young son of Rep. Joe Barton (R), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, listens as his father speaks about the shooting that they were both present for in Alexandria, Virginia while addressing the media on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Fans react during the charity match between United All Stars and All Stars in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
People wait for Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen to attend a news conference after the Fed releases its monetary policy decisions in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A boy sleeps as farmers attend a protest against the killing of six farmers during last week's clashes in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
