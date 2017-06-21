Editors Choice Pictures
Pakistani cricket fans cheer after Pakistan defeated India in the Champions Trophy finals, in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERSMohsin Raza
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A bust of dictator Adolf Hitler, among other Nazi artifacts seized in the house of an art collector, is on display in Buenos Aires. Courtesy of the Argentine Ministry of Security/Handout via REUTERS
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Actor Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Teams compete during day one of finals in the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Courtesy Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS
A member of the riot security forces (R) points what appears to be a pistol towards a crowd of demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela�s President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
People gather for Iftar (breaking fast), organised by Adaleh Foundation, amidst damaged buildings during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A firefighter watches an approaching forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An injured demonstrator is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Inmates stand on the roof of the Topo Chico prison as a helicopter flies over the area during a massive riot after dozens of prisoners were transferred to other prisons, according to local media, in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff greets Ernest Gephardt while campaigning for Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Sandy Springs, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines....more
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks at a 3D simulator during a visit to the Advanced Forming Research Centre in Renfrew, Britain. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool
A French gendarme runs past a car on the Champs Elysees avenue after an incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A tourist walks during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Local residents react as they are evacuated, during a forest fire, from the village of Derreada Cimeira, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Government forces display 11kg of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu", worth 110 to 250 million pesos ($2.2 to 5 million USD) and the ISIS flag recovered by troops from the Maute group in a conflict area in Marawi City, Philippines....more
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man walks in front of a fire that broke out at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which hit a car repair workshop in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Children cool off with a makeshift slip-n-side of water and shaving cream while attending the Don Bosco Center's summer program for at-risk middle school children in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump participates in an American Technology Council roundtable, accompanied by Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft Corporation at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Demonstrator throw a molotov cocktail during clash with riot security forces at rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant looks on from Vos Hestia ship after being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A police officer stands in front of messages and tributes left near to where a van was driven at muslims in Finsbury Park, North London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A tourist poses for a photo during the sunset at a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
