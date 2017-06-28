Editor's Choice Pictures
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the...more
Police officers take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A girl lays on a bed at the "J.M. de los Rios" Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The Agbar tower is illuminated with rainbow colours during World Pride in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
An indigenous man from the Torres Strait Islands wears a traditional dress as he performs during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte checks the scope of a 7.62mm sniper rifle during the turnover ceremony of China's urgent military assistance given "gratis" to the Philippines, at Clark Air Base, near Angeles City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo...more
A Przewalski's horse leaves its container after being released in Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area, in south-west Mongolia. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Energy Secretary Rick Perry is introduced to speak by White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during a briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures inside a house burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People take a fairground ride during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) speaks during a gathering in support of him and his proposal for the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A lone pro-Trump supporter drives off on his motorcycle after shadowing a demonstration against the Republican healthcare bill outside Republican Congressman Darrell Issa's office in Vista, California. REUTER Mike Blake
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Customers queue in 'Rost' supermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this picture obtained from social media. MIKHAIL GOLUB via REUTERS
Brazilian President Michel Temer speaks during a press statement at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Investigators work at the scene of a car bomb explosion which killed Maxim Shapoval, a high-ranking official involved in military intelligence, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An Iraqi soldier looks at his pet dove as he drives an armored fighting vehicle on the frontline in the Old City of West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim in western Syria in this handout picture. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter prepares tea in house in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Beekeeper Hannah Baek works to remove a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in the Times Square district of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An explosion is seen after a Philippines army aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits in on a session for teachers receiving training in mental health support at Orchard School, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police rests on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Visitors pose in front of a Changzheng-1 (CZ-1) or Long March 1 rocket displayed at a high-tech fair, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Children play with bubble toy guns along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
