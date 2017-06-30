Editor's Choice Pictures
A displaced Iraqi man who was among the rescued at the site of battle eats bread at the positions of Iraqi forces at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Volker Beck of Germany's environmental party Die Gruenen (The Greens) celebrates after a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag voted on legalising same-sex marriage, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Crocodiles eat chicken heads at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. He said: "I protest because the situation is very tough and we are going...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison as part of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Festival-goers dance at the silent disco stage during Open'er music Festival in Gdynia, Poland. REUTERS/Matej Leskovsek
People hug after arriving in advance of the incoming travel ban to the U.S. at John F. Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Little Joe, a western lowland gorilla, is put under anesthesia at Franklin Park Zoo for a routine general physical examination, blood work and a cardiac exam by the zoo's veterinary staff in Boston, Massachusetts. Zoo New England/via REUTERS
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Wind blows the scarf of Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in front of her face during an official welcome ceremony at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Sweat is wiped off the face of one of soldiers as troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping (unseen) at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison in one of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover...more
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Demonstrators ride on a truck while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
While honoring members of baseball's 2016 World Series champions the Chicago Cubs, President Trump (45th U.S. President) makes remarks about healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Protesters hold posters of pro-democracy activists as they face pro-China protesters in central Hong Kong, China as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Displaced children play in the rain at an evacuation center as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The horse of the "Torre" (Tower) parish is escorted by a groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An aerial view shows women swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fusilier commandos of the Air Force train at the French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Agbar tower is illuminated with rainbow colors during World Pride in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A pair of slippers and a gun lie amid blood spatter on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
