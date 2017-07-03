Editors Choice Pictures

Wounded soldiers from war-torn Marawi who fought against the Maute group watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at the multi-purpose hall of the army...more

Wounded soldiers from war-torn Marawi who fought against the Maute group watch the boxing fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Australia's Jeff Horn during the WBO World Welterweight Title, at the multi-purpose hall of the army hospital at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

