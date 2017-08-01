Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Lorens Listo jumps from the Old Bridge during the 451st traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Flames erupt as clashes break out while the Constituent Assembly election is being carried out in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Klebson Cosme carries the coffin of his son Arthur Cosme, who died one month after being shot inside his mother's belly, who was 39 weeks pregnant according to local media, during a shootout between drug dealers and policemen in Lixao slum, during his funeral at a cemetery in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A rotary dial telephone set and clock are seen in the NATO tunnels dating back to the Cold War in the War Headquarters tunnels beneath Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A woman cries during a rally where opposition supporters pay tribute to victims of violence in protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stands before a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A McDonnell Douglas EF-18 Hornet fighter jet (bottom) and a Eurocopter EC665 Tiger from the Spanish Air Force fly over a beach during an international airshow in Torre del Mar, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A member of a military band performs as Russian fighter jets fly in formation during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Rescue workers bring passengers to safety after they were stranded by an accident on the Koelner Seilbahn (Cologne Cable Car) over the Rhine river in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. competes in the Men's Butterfly 100m Final at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A participant reacts in front of a mock-up tank on fire as university students and relatives of victims march to commemorate the killing of students during a protest in 1975 by Salvadoran military forces, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Free Syrian Army fighters are seen at night in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro casts his vote at a polling station during the Constituent Assembly election in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Kenyans pray during a rally calling for peace ahead of Kenya's August 8 election in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Civilians run from the scene of an explosion in Maka al Mukaram road in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Iris Schmidbauer of Germany competes in the Women's 20m High Dive Round 2 at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Dominic Geraghty and his dog Edward pose for a picture after descending Croagh Patrick holy mountain during an annual Catholic pilgrimage near Lecanvey, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolev as they attend the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Swimming � 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships � Women's 400m Individual Medley Final � Budapest, Hungary � July 30, 2017 � Katinka Hosszu of Hungary celebrates after winning the race. REUTERS/Michael Dalder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a rally of his ruling ZANU (PF) in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
A Russian Navy's minesweeper sails on the Neva river during the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with U.S. President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, U.S. July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's "Flash Drives for Freedom" wall during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. The group uses the donated flash drives to smuggle outside information into North Korea, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, July 30, 2017
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fitted with identity rings at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Helicopter transporting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) takes off after an election rally in the town of Kajiado, Kenya July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A crescent moon is seen behind the lit Temple of Parthenon atop the ancient Acropolis hill in central Athens, Greece, July 27, 2017. Picture taken July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
