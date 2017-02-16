Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 16, 2017 | 7:00am IST

Editor's Choice Pictures

New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 35
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 35
Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 35
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 35
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 35
A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
6 / 35
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 35
First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 35
A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 35
An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company offers to their employees to work accompanied by their pets in Heredia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company offers to their employees to work accompanied by their pets in Heredia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company offers to their employees to work accompanied by their pets in Heredia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
10 / 35
The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to the ZANU PF's Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to the ZANU PF's Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to the ZANU PF's Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
11 / 35
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
12 / 35
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
14 / 35
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
15 / 35
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
16 / 35
A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 35
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (C), his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stand as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to "Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers." at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (C), his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stand as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (C), his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stand as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to "Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers." at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 35
A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police armoured personnel carrier and at the same time tear gas canister is seen fired from the APC during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police armoured personnel carrier and at the same time tear gas canister is seen fired from the APC during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police armoured personnel carrier and at the same time tear gas canister is seen fired from the APC during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
19 / 35
A man stands in front of a monument to servicemen killed during the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan, on a day honoring participants of combat operations on the territories of foreign countries in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man stands in front of a monument to servicemen killed during the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan, on a day honoring participants of combat operations on the territories of foreign countries in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A man stands in front of a monument to servicemen killed during the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan, on a day honoring participants of combat operations on the territories of foreign countries in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 35
A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 35
A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her mother and siblings, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her mother and siblings, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her mother and siblings, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Close
22 / 35
A United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) peacekeeping soldier stands guard as children walk by during a patrol close to the town of Bentiu in Rubkona county, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) peacekeeping soldier stands guard as children walk by during a patrol close to the town of Bentiu in Rubkona county, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) peacekeeping soldier stands guard as children walk by during a patrol close to the town of Bentiu in Rubkona county, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
23 / 35
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
24 / 35
Female inmates cheer after receiving rose flowers intended for Valentine's Day, during a celebration dubbed "love behind bars" inside the Langata Women Maximum Security Prison in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Female inmates cheer after receiving rose flowers intended for Valentine's Day, during a celebration dubbed "love behind bars" inside the Langata Women Maximum Security Prison in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Female inmates cheer after receiving rose flowers intended for Valentine's Day, during a celebration dubbed "love behind bars" inside the Langata Women Maximum Security Prison in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
25 / 35
Mourners carry the coffin of a protester who was killed in Saturday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS / Alaa Al-Marjani

Mourners carry the coffin of a protester who was killed in Saturday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS / Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Mourners carry the coffin of a protester who was killed in Saturday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS / Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
26 / 35
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a team building excercise with cadets during a visit to RAF Wittering. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a team building excercise with cadets during a visit to RAF Wittering. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a team building excercise with cadets during a visit to RAF Wittering. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
27 / 35
Aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg. Courtesy of Police Grand Ducale /Handout via REUTERS

Aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg. Courtesy of Police Grand Ducale /Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg. Courtesy of Police Grand Ducale /Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 35
A killed wolf is seen in a bag in the village of Khrapkovo, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A killed wolf is seen in a bag in the village of Khrapkovo, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A killed wolf is seen in a bag in the village of Khrapkovo, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
29 / 35
A Brussels Griffon relaxes on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A Brussels Griffon relaxes on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A Brussels Griffon relaxes on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
30 / 35
Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Close
31 / 35
Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
32 / 35
A street vendor carries her goods as she walks in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A street vendor carries her goods as she walks in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A street vendor carries her goods as she walks in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
33 / 35
A Brazilian navy soldier patrols the Ipanema Beach before carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A Brazilian navy soldier patrols the Ipanema Beach before carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Brazilian navy soldier patrols the Ipanema Beach before carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
34 / 35
A female protester holding a photo of Shi'ite scholar Isa Qassim as she confronts riot police armoured personnel carrier during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A female protester holding a photo of Shi'ite scholar Isa Qassim as she confronts riot police armoured personnel carrier during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A female protester holding a photo of Shi'ite scholar Isa Qassim as she confronts riot police armoured personnel carrier during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Feb 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Feb 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

11 Feb 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast