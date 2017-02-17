Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Iraqi newlyweds, who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during their wedding party at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi newlyweds, who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during their wedding party at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiey Mario, 8, after being reunited with them at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP) in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiey Mario, 8, after being reunited with them at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP) in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A seal performs during the presentation of the new show "Water and Fire" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A seal performs during the presentation of the new show "Water and Fire" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hannah Photography

Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hannah Photography
President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People and rescue team members gather by buildings which collapsed following a landslide in Auquisamana district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

People and rescue team members gather by buildings which collapsed following a landslide in Auquisamana district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A helicopter flies rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A helicopter flies rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A child sit on a chair as flood hit his house at Sidakaton district in Tegal, Indonesia, Central Java province. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS

A child sit on a chair as flood hit his house at Sidakaton district in Tegal, Indonesia, Central Java province. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS
A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Yakovlevs team performs during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

The Yakovlevs team performs during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Workers work to demolish a cement factory in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Workers work to demolish a cement factory in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company offers to their employees to work accompanied by their pets in Heredia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company offers to their employees to work accompanied by their pets in Heredia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Workers' cards are seen at the closed-down Unitex textile factory in Kaduna, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Workers' cards are seen at the closed-down Unitex textile factory in Kaduna, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to the ZANU PF's Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to the ZANU PF's Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A policeman uses a baton to disperse the crowd as V. K. Sasikala (not pictured), general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and confidante of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram, arrives to surrender, outside the central jail in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A policeman uses a baton to disperse the crowd as V. K. Sasikala (not pictured), general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and confidante of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram, arrives to surrender, outside the central jail in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A woman wearing a burka leaves a polling booth after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman wearing a burka leaves a polling booth after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A boy transports water on a bicycle in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy transports water on a bicycle in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
School children light fireworks as they celebrate India�s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's (PSLV-C37) take off which carried 104 satellites in a single mission, at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

School children light fireworks as they celebrate India�s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's (PSLV-C37) take off which carried 104 satellites in a single mission, at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her mother and siblings, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her mother and siblings, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
