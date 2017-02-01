Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. President Donald Trump and Neil Gorsuch (L) smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump and Neil Gorsuch (L) smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump and Neil Gorsuch (L) smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is detained in front of Trump Tower during a protest against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is detained in front of Trump Tower during a protest against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is detained in front of Trump Tower during a protest against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker from the U.S. drops water to extinguish wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Dichato, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod

A Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker from the U.S. drops water to extinguish wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Dichato, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker from the U.S. drops water to extinguish wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Dichato, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Demonstrators that include mostly medical students protest a proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators that include mostly medical students protest a proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Demonstrators that include mostly medical students protest a proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Khudeeda Rashowka Naif and his family, from a minority Yazidi community, stand outside a tent at a refugee camp near Duhok, Iraq. The family was getting ready to head to the airport but then they got the call from the international office of migration that their trip was off after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travellers from seven countries, including Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Khudeeda Rashowka Naif and his family, from a minority Yazidi community, stand outside a tent at a refugee camp near Duhok, Iraq. The family was getting ready to head to the airport but then they got the call from the international office of...more

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Khudeeda Rashowka Naif and his family, from a minority Yazidi community, stand outside a tent at a refugee camp near Duhok, Iraq. The family was getting ready to head to the airport but then they got the call from the international office of migration that their trip was off after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travellers from seven countries, including Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Children play on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
President Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
President Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An American Hairless Terrier licks it's nose after being introduced as one of the new breeds allowed to compete in this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An American Hairless Terrier licks it's nose after being introduced as one of the new breeds allowed to compete in this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
An American Hairless Terrier licks it's nose after being introduced as one of the new breeds allowed to compete in this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators shut down the traffic loops at LAX International Airport and yell slogans during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Demonstrators shut down the traffic loops at LAX International Airport and yell slogans during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Demonstrators shut down the traffic loops at LAX International Airport and yell slogans during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ted Soqui
The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally against President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally against President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally against President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of south western Algeria. In a special weather bulletin, Algeria's National Meteorological Office since mid-January has been announcing heavy rains for central and eastern cities, and snowstorms for mountainous regions that have cut off roads and isolated homes in remote rural areas. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of south western Algeria. In a special weather bulletin, Algeria's National Meteorological Office since mid-January has been announcing heavy rains for central and eastern...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of south western Algeria. In a special weather bulletin, Algeria's National Meteorological Office since mid-January has been announcing heavy rains for central and eastern cities, and snowstorms for mountainous regions that have cut off roads and isolated homes in remote rural areas. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanised infantry brigade participate in a military drill on riding reindeer and dog sleds near the settlement of Lovozero outside Murmansk, Russia. Lev Fedoseyev/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanised infantry brigade participate in a military drill on riding reindeer and dog sleds near the settlement of Lovozero outside Murmansk, Russia. Lev Fedoseyev/Ministry of Defence of the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanised infantry brigade participate in a military drill on riding reindeer and dog sleds near the settlement of Lovozero outside Murmansk, Russia. Lev Fedoseyev/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS
Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West
The cast of "Stranger Things" poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series backstage at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast of "Stranger Things" poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series backstage at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
The cast of "Stranger Things" poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series backstage at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Supporters carry the coffin of Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, after he was shot dead, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Mg Nyi Nyi

Supporters carry the coffin of Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, after he was shot dead, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Mg Nyi Nyi

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Supporters carry the coffin of Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, after he was shot dead, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Mg Nyi Nyi
A rickshaw driver looks out the windshield as he drives onto the highway in Mardan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A rickshaw driver looks out the windshield as he drives onto the highway in Mardan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A rickshaw driver looks out the windshield as he drives onto the highway in Mardan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants, lie in the library of the University of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants, lie in the library of the University of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants, lie in the library of the University of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman stands on a damaged balcony in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A woman stands on a damaged balcony in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A woman stands on a damaged balcony in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Jan 2017
