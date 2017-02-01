Editor's Choice Pictures
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. President Donald Trump and Neil Gorsuch (L) smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is detained in front of Trump Tower during a protest against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker from the U.S. drops water to extinguish wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Dichato, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Demonstrators that include mostly medical students protest a proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Khudeeda Rashowka Naif and his family, from a minority Yazidi community, stand outside a tent at a refugee camp near Duhok, Iraq. The family was getting ready to head to the airport but then they got the call from the international office of...more
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
President Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An American Hairless Terrier licks it's nose after being introduced as one of the new breeds allowed to compete in this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators shut down the traffic loops at LAX International Airport and yell slogans during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ted Soqui
The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally against President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of south western Algeria. In a special weather bulletin, Algeria's National Meteorological Office since mid-January has been announcing heavy rains for central and eastern...more
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanised infantry brigade participate in a military drill on riding reindeer and dog sleds near the settlement of Lovozero outside Murmansk, Russia. Lev Fedoseyev/Ministry of Defence of the...more
Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West
The cast of "Stranger Things" poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series backstage at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Supporters carry the coffin of Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, after he was shot dead, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Mg Nyi Nyi
A rickshaw driver looks out the windshield as he drives onto the highway in Mardan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants, lie in the library of the University of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman stands on a damaged balcony in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
