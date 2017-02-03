Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 3, 2017 | 9:05pm IST

Editors Choice Pictures

Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 24
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 24
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed T

Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed T
Close
3 / 24
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 24
Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
5 / 24
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves before delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves before delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves before delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 24
A sign saying "My family is detained at JFK" hangs in the window of a closed bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Trump's travel ban, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A sign saying "My family is detained at JFK" hangs in the window of a closed bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Trump's travel ban, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
A sign saying "My family is detained at JFK" hangs in the window of a closed bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Trump's travel ban, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 24
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 24
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 24
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
10 / 24
An undated image supplied by Amnesty International claiming to show the interior view of living quarters at the country's Australian-run detention centre on the Pacific island nation of Nauru. Amnesty International/Handout via REUTERS

An undated image supplied by Amnesty International claiming to show the interior view of living quarters at the country's Australian-run detention centre on the Pacific island nation of Nauru. Amnesty International/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
An undated image supplied by Amnesty International claiming to show the interior view of living quarters at the country's Australian-run detention centre on the Pacific island nation of Nauru. Amnesty International/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 24
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 24
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
14 / 24
Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 24
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 24
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
17 / 24
A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
18 / 24
The decorated carcass of a fattened pig, winner of the "holy pig" contest, is paraded in Sanxia district in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The decorated carcass of a fattened pig, winner of the "holy pig" contest, is paraded in Sanxia district in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
The decorated carcass of a fattened pig, winner of the "holy pig" contest, is paraded in Sanxia district in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 24
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior advisor Stephen Miller (top) attend a meeting between President Trump and congressional leaders to discuss trade deals in the Roosevelt room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior advisor Stephen Miller (top) attend a meeting between President Trump and congressional leaders to discuss trade deals in the Roosevelt room of the...more

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior advisor Stephen Miller (top) attend a meeting between President Trump and congressional leaders to discuss trade deals in the Roosevelt room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 24
Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of President Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of President Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of President Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 24
A man carries grass to feed his cattle, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A man carries grass to feed his cattle, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
A man carries grass to feed his cattle, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
22 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Feb 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Feb 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Feb 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast