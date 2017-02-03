Editors Choice Pictures
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather....more
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander...more
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves before delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A sign saying "My family is detained at JFK" hangs in the window of a closed bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Trump's travel ban, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An undated image supplied by Amnesty International claiming to show the interior view of living quarters at the country's Australian-run detention centre on the Pacific island nation of Nauru. Amnesty International/Handout via REUTERS
Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The decorated carcass of a fattened pig, winner of the "holy pig" contest, is paraded in Sanxia district in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior advisor Stephen Miller (top) attend a meeting between President Trump and congressional leaders to discuss trade deals in the Roosevelt room of the...more
Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of President Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man carries grass to feed his cattle, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.