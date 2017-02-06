Editors Choice Pictures
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
An internally displaced Afghan boy looks on as he stands outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
President Trump and first lady Melania watch the Super Bowl accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Trump International Golf club in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Fuad Sharef, an Iraqi with an immigration visa who was prevented with his family from boarding a flight to New York a week ago, kisses his relatives goodbye at his home in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, before going to the...more
Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown during overtime to win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Former President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI as former first lady Barbara Bush looks on in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Rescue workers and members of the red cross carry a body after a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Cameroon celebrate with the trophy after beating Egypt to win the African Cup of Nations. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Livepic
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 109 tribal, Muslim and Hindu couples from various villages across the state took their wedding vows, at...more
Cabins are seen inside "Book And Bed", a bookshop-themed capsule hotel, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jay W. Walker of New York City stands between barricades during a gathering of the LGBTQ community and supporters protesting President Trump's agenda outside the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman dressed in a fifties-style outfit, gestures as she sits in an old car during the 23rd Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in downtown Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Rohingya refugees looks on at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A woman reacts after performing Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping", a new form of therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cloth to alleviate posture problems and stiffness, at a session in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, Japan....more
An Air Force soldier marches with an eagle on his shoulder, the symbol of Sri Lanka's Air Force, during Sri Lanka's 69th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People perform with a long dragon lantern as they celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Longyan, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.