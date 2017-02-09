Editors Choice Pictures
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade, one wearing a mock Hezbollah flag headband, take part in an urban warfare drill at an army base near Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
President Donald Trump sits during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A hotel room at Jacks Motel on Chef Menteur New Orleans East is shown after the roof was torn off in the aftermath of a series of tornadoes that left trees, power lines, homes and businesses leveled, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Children fly kites in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman attends Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Men suspected of stealing from stores sit on the ground after they were detained by the police and the army in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State militants were driven out by the government army. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as U.S. Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Infantry Brigade runs through smoke released from a smoke grenade during an urban warfare drill near an abandoned hotel in Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A supporter of President Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
President Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A group of Arab soldiers who have joined Kurdish peshmerga forces take a selfie picture during a graduation ceremony at a training camp in Duhok province, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Emissions from a power plant chimney rise over Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Vice President Mike Pence is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda after casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris,...more
Fans, under s sign reading "Deflate Hate" watch the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A devotee covers herself with a shawl after taking a bath in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Residents gather after a fire destroyed more than hundreds of shanties at a community of informal settlers, according to authorities, in Parola Compound, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A member of Germany's mighty Verdi union takes part in a warning strike by ground services, security checks and check-in staff at Berlin Tegel airport, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Dutch Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander lay down flowers during their visit at the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
