Editors Choice Pictures
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in...more
A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa....more
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
An internally displaced girl plays in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civilians ride on a Somali police car as they celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in the streets of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Abdel Salah, the owner of Sam's Food and Liquor Store surveys damage after a series of tornados tore through in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade, one wearing a mock Hezbollah flag headband, take part in an urban warfare drill at an army base near Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
President Trump as Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich shakes hands with members of the White House staff in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Moment of an explosion at a chemical plant in photographed in Tongling, Anhui province, China. Picture taken through a glass window. REUTERS/Wang Le
Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Rescuers save a girl who falls into a motor-driven well and is trapped for hours in Linying county, Henan province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Children fly kites in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A glassmaker forms molten glass next to a furnace at Cespedes factory in Olocuilta, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman attends Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Relatives look at the body of Palestinian Mohammed al-Aqraa, who was killed in a tunnel explosion near the Egyptian border, during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Wife and sons of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque react during his burial after he was killed in a shootout, according local media, in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman rests with her child while working as a day labourer in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Cast members Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon pose at the premiere of the HBO television series "Big Little Lies" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A hotel room at Jacks Motel on Chef Menteur New Orleans East is shown after the roof was torn off in the aftermath of a series of tornado left trees, power lines, homes and businesses leveled, in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
New U.S. citizens wave U.S. flags during a citizenship ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A combination photo shows (Upper) people walking next to the art instalation "Monument" by Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni, made from three passenger busses in Dresden, Germany February 8, 2017, and (Lower) civilians walking near upright buses...more
President Trump sits during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People go out in the streets with their belongings after a fire engulfed shanties at a community of informal settlers in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.