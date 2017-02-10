Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
An internally displaced girl plays in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Civilians ride on a Somali police car as they celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in the streets of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Abdel Salah, the owner of Sam's Food and Liquor Store surveys damage after a series of tornados tore through in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade, one wearing a mock Hezbollah flag headband, take part in an urban warfare drill at an army base near Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
President Trump as Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich shakes hands with members of the White House staff in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Moment of an explosion at a chemical plant in photographed in Tongling, Anhui province, China. Picture taken through a glass window. REUTERS/Wang Le

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Rescuers save a girl who falls into a motor-driven well and is trapped for hours in Linying county, Henan province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Children fly kites in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A glassmaker forms molten glass next to a furnace at Cespedes factory in Olocuilta, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A woman attends Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Relatives look at the body of Palestinian Mohammed al-Aqraa, who was killed in a tunnel explosion near the Egyptian border, during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Wife and sons of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque react during his burial after he was killed in a shootout, according local media, in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A woman rests with her child while working as a day labourer in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Cast members Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon pose at the premiere of the HBO television series "Big Little Lies" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A hotel room at Jacks Motel on Chef Menteur New Orleans East is shown after the roof was torn off in the aftermath of a series of tornado left trees, power lines, homes and businesses leveled, in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
New U.S. citizens wave U.S. flags during a citizenship ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A combination photo shows (Upper) people walking next to the art instalation "Monument" by Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni, made from three passenger busses in Dresden, Germany February 8, 2017, and (Lower) civilians walking near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Matthias Schumann and Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
President Trump sits during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
People go out in the streets with their belongings after a fire engulfed shanties at a community of informal settlers in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
