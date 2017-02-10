Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass on the day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's south island. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the dismissal of academics from universities following a post-coup emergency decree, outside the Cebeci campus of Ankara University in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
An internally displaced girl plays, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Civilians ride on a Somali police car as they celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in the streets of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Syrian refugees and displaced Iraqis attend their class to learn basic and advanced coding skills at the Re:Coded boot camp, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, talks to journalists about ecology at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin works on the "Centaurus" sculpture, made of used car components, inside an automobile repair workshop in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia. Enthusiast Kulagin, who works as a mechanic of an automobile service station, creates sculptures made of used car parts and components during his non-working hours. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions opens a door before his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A model dressed in an outfit made with chocolate presents a creation at the "Le Salon du Chocolat - Chocoladesalon" chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
People and Buddhist monks protest while Malaysian NGO's aid ship carrying food and emergency supplies for Rohingya Muslims arrives at the port in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A bullet hole is seen on the window of a bus as an Israeli policeman investigates the scene of an attack in Petah Tikva, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
An elephant decorated with a cloth walk during the annual Nawam Perahera (street pageant) in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
A combination picture shows people holding up blackboards showing the most important election issues for them, including health, education, and unity, as they pose for Reuters in Chartres, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Relatives look at the body of Palestinian Mohammed al-Aqraa, who was killed in a tunnel explosion near the Egyptian border, during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Rescuers save a girl who falls into a motor-driven well and is trapped for hours in Linying county, Henan province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
