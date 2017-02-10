Editor's Choice Pictures
Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars with honey, during a religious mass on the day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria....more
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in...more
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa....more
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's south island. REUTERS/Ross Wearing
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the dismissal of academics from universities following a post-coup emergency decree, outside the Cebeci campus of Ankara University in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An internally displaced girl plays, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civilians ride on a Somali police car as they celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in the streets of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Syrian refugees and displaced Iraqis attend their class to learn basic and advanced coding skills at the Re:Coded boot camp, in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, talks to journalists about ecology at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin works on the "Centaurus" sculpture, made of used car components, inside an automobile repair workshop in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia. Enthusiast Kulagin, who works as a mechanic of an automobile service...more
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions opens a door before his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A model dressed in an outfit made with chocolate presents a creation at the "Le Salon du Chocolat - Chocoladesalon" chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People and Buddhist monks protest while Malaysian NGO's aid ship carrying food and emergency supplies for Rohingya Muslims arrives at the port in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A bullet hole is seen on the window of a bus as an Israeli policeman investigates the scene of an attack in Petah Tikva, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An elephant decorated with a cloth walk during the annual Nawam Perahera (street pageant) in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A combination picture shows people holding up blackboards showing the most important election issues for them, including health, education, and unity, as they pose for Reuters in Chartres, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Relatives look at the body of Palestinian Mohammed al-Aqraa, who was killed in a tunnel explosion near the Egyptian border, during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Rescuers save a girl who falls into a motor-driven well and is trapped for hours in Linying county, Henan province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.