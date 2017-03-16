Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Police outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices where an envelope exploded in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficulties, falls asleep as it gets caressed by three patients at Benito Menni health facility in Elizondo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party take part in a meeting at the Dutch Parliament after the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives escorted a suspected drug pusher in a handcuff during their anti-drug operations inside the cemetery in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Rafael Nadal waits in the tunnel to enter the court for his fourth round match against Roger Federer in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Federer won 6-2, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street in this undated picture provided by KCNA. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Cattle killedby wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
President Trump visits the Hermitage, the historic home of 19th-century U.S. President Andrew Jackson, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of Jackson's birth, in Nashville, Tennessee. Also pictured is U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Racegoer watches during the Cheltenham Festival in Britain. REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A Palestinian man holds a Hamas flag as he inspects a site, which according to the Gaza police, was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A man feeds swans in the spring sunshine in St. James's Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A woman wearing an islamic headscarf, votes in the general elections in a mosque in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Damage is seen after a suicide attack inside a restaurant in the al-Rabweh area of Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Ziad (R), 14, who has a spinal cord injury, is pushed on a wheelchair by his friend along a street in Douma, the main rebel-stronghold in eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Children are seen playing at the glass entrance to the Ministry of Finance during a protest held by various social movements against Brazilian Social Welfare reform project from government, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle as he presents his collection of rare and prestigious vintages which is one of the greatest in the world, in his wine cellar in La Chapelle-Baton, France. Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles over his lifetime. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A woman arrives at a poll station to cast her vote in the Dutch general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
House Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speak with the media about the ongoing Russia investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Riot policemen walk past a barricade on fire after a clash with ant-government demonstrators during a protest against Brazilian social welfare reform project, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast