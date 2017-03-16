Editors Choice Pictures

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle as he presents his collection of rare and prestigious vintages which is one of the greatest in the world, in his wine cellar in La Chapelle-Baton, France. Michel-Jack Chasseuil...more

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle as he presents his collection of rare and prestigious vintages which is one of the greatest in the world, in his wine cellar in La Chapelle-Baton, France. Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles over his lifetime. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close