Editors Choice Pictures

Asmot Ara, 18, holds her seven-day-old unnamed daughter as she poses for a photograph inside their shelter in Balukhali unregistered refugee camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. Asmot Ara said she came to the camp one month ago with neighbours from Nagpura village in Myanmar after her father-in-law was killed and their home burnt down by the Myanmar military. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

